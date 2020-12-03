Aptology Announces New VP Engineering as Company Embarks on Ambitious Scaling Plans

SaaS industry veteran, Sankar Narayanan, joins leader in people intelligence platform, Aptology

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, CA, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptology, the leading people intelligence platform, announced today that Sankar Narayanan, former Senior Director of Software Development at Workday, has joined the company as the Vice President of Engineering.

“We’re excited to have such an innovative and seasoned leader join the team as we enter our next growth phase. Sankar will be instrumental in developing our people intelligence platform to further empower leaders to understand their workforces and deliver significant performance improvements through actionable analytics,” said Brad Benson, CTO of Aptology.

When asked why he joined Aptology, Sankar said: “This is a unique opportunity to impact the entire employee journey, from start to finish in a way that hasn’t been done before. I want to lead the charge in developing state-of-the art technology that helps people and creates a truly people-centric platform for real performance.”

Over the last 20 years, Sankar has developed a reputation for excellence in engineering and people-centric product development, leading award-winning teams at Workday, Taleo, and Infosys.

About Aptology

Performance is about people. What if you could get the right person in the right role? What if you could do it objectively and at scale? Meet the Aptology platform: understand which behaviors drive performance and get visibility into your people. Hire better, improve front line manager coaching and increase diversity. Learn more at www.aptology.com

