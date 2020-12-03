Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Quanex Building Products Declares Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share on the Company’s common stock, payable December 30, 2020, to shareholders of record on December 16, 2020.

About Quanex

Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the building products industry.  Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components.

Contact:

Scott Zuehlke
SVP, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
713-877-5327
scott.zuehlke@quanex.com


You just read:

Quanex Building Products Declares Quarterly Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry


