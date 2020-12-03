Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 953 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,493 in the last 365 days.

Newport Craft Takes Home Gold and Silver Medals in the 2020 USA Spirits Ratings Competition

/EIN News/ -- Newport, Rhode Island, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newport Craft Spirits received Gold and Silver medals from a panel of high-profile spirits industry judges. In order to take home a medal in the competition, they must score highly in three different categories - Quality, Value and Packaging. Winning a medal at the USA Spirits Ratings Competition is the ultimate seal of approval, showing that Newport Craft Spirits are high-quality products with broad consumer appeal. Using a 100-point rating system as its guiding principles, USA Spirits awards medals for spirits that consumers want to buy, whether it is shopping for a spirit at a retail liquor store or ordering a spirit off a restaurant menu.

 

In order to receive a Gold or Silver medal at the USA Spirits Ratings competition, the spirits needed to score at least 80 to 90 points.

 

Below are the awarded spirits:

 

Thomas Tew Reserve Rum: Gold Medal, 90 points

Sea Fog Single Malt Whiskey: Silver Medal, 89 Points

White Squall Coastal Moonshine: Silver Medal, 89 points

Newport Craft Gin: Silver Medal, 88 Points

Thomas Tew Single Barrel Rum: Silver Medal, 87 Points

“We’re really excited that our spirits scored so highly on the various factors that determine the drinkability of a spirit,” said CEO, Brendan O’Donnell. “We really put a lot of emphasis on creating a spirit with broad consumer appeal, and one that spirit drinkers will enjoy for a variety of different occasions. This award is really a validation of our spirit making expertise.”

 

https://newportcraft.com/all-spirits

https://newportcraft.com/thomas-tew

 

information@newportcraft.com

(401) 849-5232

293 JT Connel Hwy,

Newport RI 02840

Attachment 


Katelyn McSherry
Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Company
401-595-3873
kmcsherry@mwmwealth.com

You just read:

Newport Craft Takes Home Gold and Silver Medals in the 2020 USA Spirits Ratings Competition

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.