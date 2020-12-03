FutureFuel Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend Program for 2021

/EIN News/ -- CLAYTON, Mo., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) (“FutureFuel”), a manufacturer of custom and performance chemicals and biofuels, today announced that it has declared its 2021 quarterly dividend program, declaring normal quarterly dividends of U.S. $0.06 per share, with the following record and payment dates:



Record Dates Payment Dates March 1, 2021 March 15, 2021 June 1, 2021 June 15, 2021 September 1, 2021 September 15, 2021 December 1, 2021 December 15, 2021

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel is a leading manufacturer of diversified chemical products, specialty chemical products, and biofuel products. In its chemicals business, FutureFuel manufactures specialty chemicals for specific customers (“custom chemicals”) as well as multi-customer specialty chemicals (“performance chemicals”). FutureFuel’s custom chemicals product portfolio includes proprietary intermediates for major chemical companies and chlorinated polyolefin adhesion promoters and antioxidant precursors for a major chemical company. FutureFuel’s performance chemicals product portfolio includes polymer (nylon) modifiers and several small-volume specialty chemicals for diverse applications. FutureFuel’s biofuels segment primarily produces and sells biodiesel to its customers. Please visit www.futurefuelcorporation.com for more information.