FutureFuel Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend Program for 2021

/EIN News/ -- CLAYTON, Mo., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) (“FutureFuel”), a manufacturer of custom and performance chemicals and biofuels, today announced that it has declared its 2021 quarterly dividend program, declaring normal quarterly dividends of U.S. $0.06 per share, with the following record and payment dates:

Record Dates Payment Dates  
March 1, 2021 March 15, 2021  
June 1, 2021 June 15, 2021  
September 1, 2021 September 15, 2021  
December 1, 2021 December 15, 2021  

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel is a leading manufacturer of diversified chemical products, specialty chemical products, and biofuel products. In its chemicals business, FutureFuel manufactures specialty chemicals for specific customers (“custom chemicals”) as well as multi-customer specialty chemicals (“performance chemicals”). FutureFuel’s custom chemicals product portfolio includes proprietary intermediates for major chemical companies and chlorinated polyolefin adhesion promoters and antioxidant precursors for a major chemical company. FutureFuel’s performance chemicals product portfolio includes polymer (nylon) modifiers and several small-volume specialty chemicals for diverse applications. FutureFuel’s biofuels segment primarily produces and sells biodiesel to its customers. Please visit www.futurefuelcorporation.com for more information.

COMPANY CONTACT:
FutureFuel Corp.
Tom McKinlay
(314) 854-8352
www.futurefuelcorporation.com


Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Chemical Industry


