Hazard Pay Second Round Updates

Payment Timeline, Former Employee Application Deadline

Montpelier, VT – Commissioner of Financial Regulation Michael S. Pieciak announced today several important updates regarding the Frontline Employees Hazard Pay Grant Program.

In round two, the Department approved 819 covered employer applications that will provide hazard pay to over 19,900 current and former front-line employees. In total, 1,189 covered employer applications were approved under the program covering over 35,500 current and former front-line employees. The Department has published the list of approved covered employers from the first and second rounds on the program’s webpage. Information for Current Employees: Prior to Thanksgiving, all eligible applications were approved and all hazard pay checks were mailed to employers for payroll distribution. Hazard pay will be disbursed through payroll prior to December 15, 2020. Information for Former Employees: All former employee applications have been mailed and emailed. If you worked at least 68 hours for an approved covered employer between March 13 and May 15, 2020 and you satisfy all of the employee eligibility criteria, but you have not received an application, please email hazardpayapplication@vermont.gov.

Eligible former employees are encouraged to submit their applications as soon as possible to ensure payment by December 20, 2020. Former employees should still submit their applications regardless of the submission date indicated on their notification letters.

Checks for approved former employees started to be distributed this week and will continue to be distributed on a rolling basis before the end of the month.

“I am very grateful for all of the hardworking employees who put themselves at risk last Spring to serve all of us and I’m glad these payments will be reaching eligible employees in time for the holiday season,” said Commissioner Pieciak.

To learn more about the program, please visit https://dvha.vermont.gov/front-line-employees-hazard-pay-grant-program.

