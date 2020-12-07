"The Hermaphroditic Contortionist" explores the polarization of American politics
David Mangles' novel takes readers on deeply philosophical adventure to find lost piece of U.S. Constitution
The main theme of my novel is about redemption for the main character, but it is also about finding what divides us as citizens who as liberals and conservatives are at ever increasing odds.”GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concerned by what he sees as the growing divide in American society, author David Mangles decided to probe the fracture points and muse upon current events and what led to them. Using the novel as his medium of expression, he penned "The Hermaphroditic Contortionist" to delve into the issue and relay his observations, which are as timely as ever. Kirkus Reviews states that it is a "philosophically charged novel, and debut author Mangles displays impressive erudition on a range of topics."
— David Mangles
Mangles calls it a philosophical adventure wherein the protagonist seeks redemption for a past mistake and arrives at key personal and societal realizations. All while trying to locate a missing piece of the Constitution. And delving into the marijuana smuggling scene as well. That is quite a handful for said protagonist, Leslie, an everyman with a perspective grounded in the late 1960s zeitgeist where authority is questioned and boundaries are pushed. So what initially seems like a narrative following marijuana smugglers and stoners leads into a discourse on human nature, the role of government and how governance itself functions. The likes of Voltaire and Rousseau are mentioned, along with concepts from the Age of Enlightenment and the social contracts that underpin human societies.
"The main theme of my novel is about redemption for the main character, but it is also about finding what divides us as citizens who as liberals and conservatives are at ever increasing odds." Mangles says. With this romp, he challenges the prevailing jurisprudence on victimless crimes and redefines the role of the government as he believes the founding fathers intended. As he says, this book is for those with similar views on ending what he calls the leviathan bureaucracy, as well as political action groups and lobbyists, the search for a "just tax" and so on. Mangles provides a treat for those of such persuasions and fellow travelers.
"Many years ago, I began to see the growing, political divide in our society. This motivated me to search for an answer as to why. I grew up in the time of Kennedy when the distinctions between the two parties did not seen to be great.” Mangles explains. While his narrative keeps readers on the edge of their seats, there is no mindless carnage or cheap thrills. It challenges the status quo but does so peacefully. "I would like my prospective readers to know there is no violence in my book, and I included absolutely no profanity, not even a "damn" or "hell" is to be found. I wanted the language to be nothing more than beautiful prose."
About the Author
David Mangles is a graduate of Grand Valley State University, Michigan, and majored in psychology. He has had a variety of occupations including uranium mining on the Continental Divide, part owner of a delicatessen, and worked in special education within the Grand Rapids school district.
