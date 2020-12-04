Love’s Bakery Launches a Fun Contest with Toasty House Building
Celebrate the Holidays with your Creativity — Winner Gets 50K HawaiianMiles
We can’t wait to see how innovative our Love’s customers can be. We want everyone to have fun, be creative and enjoy Love’s Fresh Baked Bread — to use their imaginations but most of all to eat!”HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Love’s Bakery has developed a contest for something new to make with bread! The Love’s Bakery Toasty House Contest! Did you know that you can build a Toasty House for the holidays that is more fun and simpler than a Gingerbread House? This new contest that’s great for kids and adults.
The contest rules and the entry form are on the lovesbakeryhawaii.com website. There is even a video showing the step-by-step instructions to make a Toasty House, HERE. The contest runs through the month of December, offering families an activity for the holiday break. Entrants just submit a photo of their Toasty House on the website, or on their social media channels using the hashtag #lovestoastyhouse. Winners will be selected by the Love’s Team after the contest closes on December 31, 2020.
“We can’t wait to see how innovative our Love’s customers can be,” stated the Love’s Bakery Team. “We want everyone to have fun, be creative and enjoy Love’s Fresh Baked Bread — to use their imaginations but most of all to eat! Find recipes at our website for many surprising ways to use Love’s bread."
And the prizes? Love’s Bakery, a 170-year-old local company, has once again paired with another beloved local brand, Hawaiian Air Cargo, for the grand prize, 50K HawaiianMiles. And they are working with still another well-known kamaaina company, Hilo Hattie, who will be giving fashion face masks to the first 50 entries.
About Love’s Bakery
Founded in 1851 by a Scottish baker named Robert Love, Love’s Biscuit & Bread Co. originally specialized in ‘re-baking’ bread from sailing ships that had become inedible, as well as selling hard biscuits called hardtack. The business expanded in 1924, and by 1932 its operations were concentrated on wholesale only. Owned by the Love family until 1968, it was sold first to ITT Continental Baking Company, then in 1981 to First Baking Company of Japan. In 2008, management brought its ownership back to Hawaii. Love’s Bakery produces many varieties of bread and buns. It also distributes products from Bon Appetite, Punalu‘u, Franz, Little Debbie and Give ‘n Go. The company employs over 250 people in Hawaii and supports a number of local non-charities with bread donations which it will expand in celebration of its 170 anniversary in 2021.
Love's Bakery: How to make a Toasty House