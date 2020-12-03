Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Inmate dies at hospital

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (20-241)

CONTACT Laura Strimple, Chief of Staff

OFFICE 402-479-5713 | laura.strimple@nebraska.gov

 

December 1, 2020 (Lincoln, Neb.) – Director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) Scott R. Frakes announced that an inmate in his 70s died today at a hospital in Lincoln. The inmate tested positive for COVID-19 prior to being hospitalized in mid-November. In addition to the coronavirus, he also had underlying medical conditions.

For the privacy of the family as well as to maintain the confidentiality of the man’s medical records in accordance with state law, NDCS is not releasing the name of the inmate. He was sentenced for first degree sexual assault of a minor out of Lancaster County.

The exact cause of death has not been determined. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

