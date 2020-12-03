These Tips Make Family Caregiving During the Holidays a Bit Easier This Year

Elmcroft assisted living communities share expert insights for adult children thinking about what’s next for a senior loved one.

/EIN News/ -- LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eclipse Senior Living , the nationwide manager of Independent, Assisted Living and Memory Care communities throughout the United States including Elmcroft communities, is providing resources to support family caregivers as they navigate the unique stresses of the holiday season during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the recent launch of Empower Hour, a new webcast series dedicated to providing information for those caring for aging loved ones, the senior living brand hosted their inaugural webcast of the series and published an actionable guide, “5 Things to Know About Caregiving During the Holidays.”



Eclipse Senior Living decided to create this resource for caregivers at a time when more people than ever are taking on the role of family caregiver. In fact, nearly 34.2 million Americans have provided unpaid care to an adult over the age of 50 in the past 12 months, according to data from the National Alliance for Caregiving and AARP.1

“Caregiving can be extremely challenging any time of year, but the additional challenges that can come along with the holidays can make things feel almost impossible,” said Jamison Gosselin, Eclipse Senior Living’s Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “The resources we’ve put together help prepare family caregivers for the holidays, and provide tips and perspectives to better navigate this time of year.”

The “5 Things to Know About Caregiving During the Holidays” guide provides key tips and advice from Eclipse Senior Living’s experts on geriatric care and dementia to make the holiday season a little brighter for caregivers – and their loved ones. Topics in the guide include:

The evolving role of the family caregiver

The unique challenges that the holiday season presents for aging loved ones

The importance of preparation when caring for loved ones with dementia

How to keep traditions alive during the COVID-19 era

Understanding the dynamics of family relationships and caring for aging parents



To learn more and download the “5 Things to Know About Caregiving During the Holidays” guide, visit: www.elmcroft.com/empower.

“While senior living looks a little different right now, our commitment to offering healthy, happy communities has never been stronger. These online resources are just the start of what we do to help tens of thousands of families each day find the right senior care options for them and allow them to live life better,” added Gosselin.

