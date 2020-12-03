State Grand Jury Indicts 29, Alleging Conspiracy, Murder, Assault and Battery by Mob, and Prisoners Carrying a Weapon, all resulting from the April 15, 2018 Lee Correctional Institution Riot

(COLUMBIA, SC) – Dec. 3, 2020 – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced today that the South Carolina State Grand Jury has issued indictments in the case of “Yard Work,” alleging multiple conspiracies and violent acts that occurred during the Lee County Correctional riots of April 15, 2018.

After a thorough review by SCDC, SLED, and the Third Circuit Solicitor’s Office, a request was made in December 2019 for initiation of a State Grand Jury to complete the investigation into the Lee Correctional Institution riots. Despite the difficulties imposed by COVID-19, the State Grand Jury was nevertheless able to continue its work and issue the indictments unsealed yesterday.

“Illegal cell phones in our prisons continue to drive and facilitate the contraband trade within the walls, and that contraband trade drives much of the violence within the institutions,” Attorney General Alan Wilson said. “Violence also spreads within the institutions because of contraband cell phones,” he added. The Attorney General thanked all the agencies involved in the State Grand Jury investigation, and stated that anyone with information regarding the Lee Correctional Institution Riots or contraband in SCDC should contact SLED.

The indictments allege three conspiracies of groups of current or former inmates who “did conspire and combine for the purpose of engaging in violence against other inmates at the Lee Correctional Institution.” Inmates within those conspiracies are indicted for various other crimes, including murder, assault and battery by mob (death results), assault and battery by mob (serious injury results), and prisoner carrying or concealing weapon. The indictment unsealed today charges 62 counts against 29 individuals.

The violence in Lee Correctional Institution on the night of April 15, 2018 occurred in the F-1, F-3, and F-5 dorms. Ultimately this violence resulted in injuries to numerous prisoners and the deaths of the following inmates: Eddie Casey Gaskins, Joshua Jenkins, Cornelius McClary, Michael Milledge, Damonte Rivera, Corey Scott, and Raymond Angelo Scott.

“From the moment this happened, we have insisted that these men be brought to justice for the murder and mayhem they caused at Lee Correctional Institution,” said Bryan Stirling, director of the S.C. Department of Corrections. “I want to thank the Attorney General, SLED, Lee County Sheriff’s Department, SCDC Police Services and everyone else involved for their hard work and diligence in bringing these charges. As I’ve said before, illegal cell phones contribute to contraband and violence, and we need national legislation to allow us to stop these phones from working.”

The charges are as follows:

(1) Stephen J. Green, (a/k/a “Tank”) a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County) i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000 ii. Murder: 30 Years to Life iii. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years iv. Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y (2) Michael Juan Smith, (a/k/a “Flame”) a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County) i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000 ii. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years iii. Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y (3) Andre T. Boone (a/k/a “Fang”) a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County) i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000 ii. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years (4) Michael Antonio Williams, (a/k/a “Mikey”) a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County) i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000 ii. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years (5) Jerell Rashaun Jackson a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County) i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000 ii. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years iii. Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y (6) Keon Daunte Moore a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County) i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000 ii. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years iii. Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y (7) Rico Hickman a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County) i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000 ii. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years (8) Mike Smalls a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County) i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000 ii. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years iii. Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y (9) Tyrone Lewis a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County) i. Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y (10) Teron Hikeen Jackson (a/k/a Teron Hakeen Jackson, “2-5”) a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County) i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000 ii. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years (11) Jacoby Jamar Gregory: a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County) i. Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y (12) Shawn Roseberry Bisnauth: a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County) i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000 ii. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years iii. Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y (13) Arsenio Donta Charle Colclough: a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County) i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000 ii. Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y (14) Torey Robert Blackwell (a/k/a “Zay”): a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County) i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000 ii. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years (15) Rahim F. Carter (a/k/a “Zilla”): a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County) i. Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y (16) Montez Lavarrey Rutledge (a/k/a “Booger Rat”): a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County) i. Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y (17) Ricardo Labruce Joseph (a/k/a “Townhead”): a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County) i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000 ii. Murder: 30 Years to Life iii. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years iv. Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y (18) Danielle Lamar Peay (a/k/a “P”): a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County) i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000 ii. Murder: 30 Years to Life iii. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years iv. Assault and Battery by Mob 2nd Degree (Serious Bodily Injury Results): 3-25y v. Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y (19) Harold Leon Junes III, (a/k/a “Red”) a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County) i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000 ii. Assault and Battery by Mob 2nd Degree (Serious Bodily Injury Results): 3-25y iii. Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y (20) Jeffrey Samuels a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County) i. Assault and Battery by Mob 2nd Degree (Serious Bodily Injury Results): 3-25y ii. Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y (21) Kevin Tyrone Bryant, (a/k/a “KB”) a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County) i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000 ii. Assault and Battery by Mob 2nd Degree (Serious Bodily Injury Results): 3-25y iii. Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y (22) Jody Lovonte Gary, (a/k/a “Deek”, “Dirt”) a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County) i. Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y (23) Jordan Russell Wall, (a/k/a “Chucky”) a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County) i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000 ii. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years iii. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years iv. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years v. Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y (24) Chan Soheap Bun, (a/k/a “Bun C”) a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County) i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000 ii. Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y (25) Richard Dewayne Lyles, (a/k/a “White Boy Lyles”) a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County) i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000 ii. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years iii. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years iv. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years v. Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y (26) Joshua Phillips a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County) i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000 ii. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years iii. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years iv. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years v. Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y (27) Christopher Devaul Lovely (a/k/a “P-90”) a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County) i. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years ii. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years iii. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years iv. Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y (28) Derrick Jerrod Rice, (a/k/a “9-0”) a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County) i. Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000 ii. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years iii. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years iv. Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years v. Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y (29) Antwan Dominique Grayson a. 2020-GS-47-20 (Lee County) i. Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y

Bond hearings for the four defendants not currently incarcerated in SCDC were remotely held on December 2nd 2020 before the Honorable Alison Renee Lee. Michael Juan Smith and Derrick Jerrod Rice had their bond denied. Ricardo Labruce Joseph received a $125,000 surety bond. Jidy Lavonte Gary received a $75,000 surety bond. Bond hearings for the remaining defendants who are currently incarcerated in SCDC will be held at a future time to be determined.

The case was investigated by the South Carolina State Grand Jury, which was assisted in this case by a partnership of the Attorney General’s State Grand Jury Division, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the South Carolina Department of Corrections’ Division of Police Services, the Third Circuit Solicitor’s Office, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. The cases will be prosecuted by Attorney General’s State Grand Jury Division along with Special Assistant Third Circuit Solicitor R. Knox McMahon and Special Assistant Third Circuit Solicitor Barney Giese.

Attorney General Wilson stressed that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.