AAON Voted “Most Valuable Product” and “Product of the Year” by Consulting-Specifying Engineer Magazine

/EIN News/ -- TULSA, Okla., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON), a leading manufacturer of heating and cooling products, announced that its RN Series Rooftop Unit with Variable Speed Compressors has been voted by the readers of Consulting-Specifying Engineer the 2020 Most Valuable Product - the top Product of the Year award receiving the most overall votes. The AAON LF Chiller Controller has also been voted 2020 Product of the Year - Gold in the BAS, Controls, Energy Management category.



AAON RN Series Rooftop Units with Variable Speed Compressors provide precise comfort with extremely high efficiency. These units operate with up to 22.5 IEER, providing operational cost savings while maintaining excellent comfort control of the space. All AAON rooftop units are designed with energy saving features such as direct drive backward curved plenum fans and two-inch double wall rigid polyurethane foam panel construction.

AAON LF Chiller Controller, Gold award winner in the BAS, Controls, Energy Management category, is designed to create a better user experience for start-up and control of AAON LF Series Air-Cooled Chillers. The control boards are equipped with LEDs that help to quickly verify operation and perform troubleshooting. The controller uses a free Windows-based Prism 2 graphical interface software, which allows the operator to easily configure and monitor the chiller inputs and outputs. An optional expansion board controls a pumping package and waterside economizer.

"We are delighted that the readers of this leading trade journal have recognized our equipment by honoring us with these awards," said Gary Fields, President and CEO of AAON. "We greatly appreciate this vote of confidence. It speaks to the great work of our employees and sales representatives who are committed to providing innovative HVAC products of the highest quality and performance."

About Consulting-Specifying Engineer

Consulting-Specifying Engineer is a monthly publication with a circulation of over 47,000 mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) engineers. Consulting-Specifying Engineer is the industry’s premier construction engineering resource for commercial building systems written and reviewed by professional consulting engineers for professional engineers.

About AAON

AAON is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom, and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, condensing units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls. Since the founding of AAON in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to our customers. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com.

Contact: Eric Taylor

Phone: 918-583-2266

Email: marketing@aaon.com