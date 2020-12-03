iTradeMarketplace Closes Supply Chain Gap For Over 1,000 Trading Partners

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Calif., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Originally launched in April of this year, as an immediate solution for the food supply trading gap created by the disruption from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, iTradeMarketplace has connected 1,000 trading partners as growth exceeds expectations and new partnerships continue to be created.



“We’ve really seen this product take on a life of its own. The original goal was to alleviate some of the pressure on the supply chain by restaurant/foodservice shutdowns and retail shortages, but it has grown into much more than just that. I’m excited about the enhanced features that we are currently developing and implementing,” comments Nathan Romney, Senior Vice President of Product Management at iTradeNetwork.

For over 20 years, iTradeNetwork, the leading global provider of supply chain software for the food and beverage industry, has connected over 8,000 companies and facilitated more than $100 billion in industry spend. As the platform enabling the industry’s greatest volume of perishables transactions daily, iTradeNetwork recognized it was in a unique position to expand beyond legacy trading relationships and created a marketplace that allows the industry to identify and establish vital new trading partnerships during a particularly extraordinary time.

iTradeMarketplace is open to any company or industry association in the food supply chain. To immediately become a trading partner visit www.itradenetwork.com.

