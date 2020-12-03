EverCommerce Announces Alison Forsythe to Lead Security and Alarm Division

Forsythe to accelerate growth and market expansion for Bold Group and Security Information Systems

Denver, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCommerce, the leading service commerce platform of marketing, business management and customer experience software solutions, today announced the appointment of Alison Forsythe as president of the company's security and alarm monitoring division, overseeing both Bold Group and Security Information Systems (SIS).

“As Bold Group and SIS continue to see year-over-year growth despite the global challenges of 2020, Alison will bring a fresh perspective and enable the companies to accelerate this growth and create opportunities in both new and existing markets in the security and alarm monitoring industry,” said Ty Kasperbauer, senior vice president, subsidiary operations at EverCommerce. “Alison’s experience in leading multichannel product development, as well as driving profitability and new customer acquisition will help us to continue to grow the companies and enhance the solutions we develop for our customers.”

Forsythe brings more than 30 years of experience in the information technology sector with successful executive leadership in the domestic and international security and enterprise software market. Most recently at Honeywell International, she served as vice president and general manager of enterprise software solutions. During her tenure, she was responsible for leading the initial business integration, development and revenue acceleration of an acquired cloud-based workflow application and IoT solution focused on process optimization and digital transformation of the mobile workforce.

Forsythe will drive an aggressive product strategy for both companies’ alarm monitoring and financial management solutions. She will also continue to work with both companies to optimize their operational playbook, drive process performance and focus on delivering superior customer service. Forsythe will continue to focus on EverCommerce’s vision to accelerate growth through building world class security, alarm monitoring and accounting products for the alarm monitoring industry that excites customers.



About EverCommerce

EverCommerce is a leading service commerce platform, providing the top marketing, business management, and customer retention solutions to more than 400,000 service businesses across the globe. Specializing in Home & Field Services, Health Services, and Fitness & Wellness industries, EverCommerce develops, acquires, and transforms mission-critical software that helps service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention. Its digital and mobile software & payment solutions create predictable, informed, and convenient experiences between customers and their service providers. Learn more at EverCommerce.com.

About Bold Group

For over three decades, Bold Group has served the electronic security industry with the most comprehensive array of alarm monitoring and integrated financial management solutions tailored to achieve optimal business performance. Bold Group’s product portfolio features the renowned alarm monitoring systems Manitou, stages™, and SIMS. These leading alarm monitoring systems are complemented by the industry’s top accounting and business management systems: the SedonaOffice suite and the bestselling AlarmBiller system. For more information on Bold Group, visit www.boldgroup.com or call 1-800-255-BOLD.

About Security Information Systems

Security Information Systems, Inc. is a global leader in high-performance alarm monitoring and interface solutions for the security industry with over 5,000 installations worldwide in over 120 countries. SIS’s products interface with over 100 third-party systems while continuously monitoring and automating responses to millions of alarms. More than 30 years ago, SIS developed the first generation of PC-based automation software systems for the security industry, known as the Alarm Center, a "more" intuitive yet simple to use system. For more information, visit www.securitysoftware.com .

Tricia Bennett (303) 931-0013