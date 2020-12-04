Vigna Law Group Update: Retropubic nerve injury, more common than thought

Dr. Greg Vigna

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national pharmaceutical injury attorney, practicing physician, discusses the next phase of the transvaginal litigation.

My legal team understands the differences between retropubic sling cases and transobturator sling cases. It is truly a different type of sling to litigate...” — Dr. Greg Vigna

SANTA BARBARA , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “My firm represents women with neuropathic pain caused by retropubic slings. Neuropathic pain is pain that affects the nerves. Neuropathic pain can be brutal. It can be caused by polypropylene (a type of plastic) devices that cause burning pain, pain with sexual intercourse, painful bladder filling, and vulvodynia that makes it difficult or impossible to wear tight paints. These symptoms are consistent with pudendal neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, all of which are caused by retropubic slings.

It appears that neuropathic pain caused by retropubic slings may be more common than once believed. Myofascial pain caused by direct muscle injury is much less likely with retropubic slings than transobturator slings. A study of women with pelvic floor hypertonicity in a case controlled study in Canada showed that there was a negative correlation between a previous retropubic sling and the diagnosis of pelvic floor hypertonicity when compared with transobturator slings.

Retropubic slings do cause serious injuries. Women who have persistent pain following a retropubic sling revision surgery that limits function may be experiencing a neurological pain syndrome. Proper treatment begins with proper diagnosis—something which many women (and some doctors) are not aware of.

My legal team understands the differences between retropubic sling cases and transobturator sling cases. It is truly a different type of sling to litigate; but the injuries caused by these devices are just as catastrophic; they just don’t happen quite as often. Safer alternatives are available.

The neurological injuries from retropubic slings have been largely undiagnosed for the past 15 years but women are now being diagnosed by several physicians across the country with specific knowledge of neurological injuries caused by these devices. The increased knowledge by specialists allow folks to get diagnosed. They finally are given an answer why. My firm has the ability to litigate the cases for the women who have the diagnoses as we can show why the device is defective and what harm it has caused. The devices place specific nerves in peril causing acute injury and injury over time as the device shrinks and degrades."

The Vigna Law Group targets the below transobturator (TOT) slings and mini-slings that cause pudendal and obturator neuralgia:

• Ethicon: TVT-O, Abbrevo

• Boston Scientific: Obtryx, Solyx

• Coloplast: Aris, Altis

The Vigna Law Group targets the below retropubic sling that cause ilioinguinal neuralgia, pudendal neuralgia, and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome:

• Ethicon: TVT, TVT-Exact

• Boston Scientific: Advantage Fit, Lynx

• Coloplast: Supris

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic neurological injuries caused by transvaginal mesh devices including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome. His cases are filed around the country with Martin Baughman, a Dallas Texas firm. Ben Martin and Laura Baughman are national pharmaceutical injury trial attorneys in Dallas, Texas.

Learn more on the anatomical basis for TOT injury or irritation to the obturator and pudendal nerve and the treatments of obturator and pudendal neuralgia: https://vignalawgroup.com/ebooks/pelvic-mesh-pain/#page=59

Click here for a FREE BOOK on Vaginal Mesh Pain.

For articles, video resources, and information visit the Pudendal Neuralgia Educational Portal.

Click here for information regarding sling related complications.

References:

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/nau.23896