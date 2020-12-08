Castor Expands Advisory Board to Support US Growth of Decentralized Clinical Trial Platform
Industry veterans from leading life sciences companies including Johnson & Johnson will support the Company’s vision to advance the future of clinical researchHOBOKEN, NEW JERSEY, USA, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Castor, a leading provider of clinical trial technology that automates the research process, today announced the expansion of its independent Advisory Board.
Castor is a leading cloud-based clinical data platform that simplifies the clinical trial process, from recruitment to analysis, for researchers globally. It’s used by more than 65,000 users across academia and commercial research, powering more than 4,000 studies with more than 2,200,000 enrolled patients across 90 countries. 204 medical device, biotech, and pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations (CROs) are using Castor’s platform.
Over the past year, Castor’s Advisory Board has been instrumental in helping the company navigate the pandemic and support COVID-19 research around the world. This includes the World Health Organization's Solidarity Trial. The Advisory Board also played a key role during the development and launch of the company’s new remote recruitment, screening, and consent solution, Castor eConsent.
Castor has continuously looked for additional industry veterans to expand the Advisory Board and have been fortunate to secure Sarah F. Fisher, Cherié L. Butts, PhD, and Janine Lane. These individuals bring tremendous expertise across commercial life sciences research and innovation, currently holding leadership positions at Johnson & Johnson, Biogen, and Medtronic. They will provide invaluable guidance to help the company achieve its vision to make the world’s research data reusable, enabling AI-driven clinical trials, and ultimately creating a future in which they maximize the impact of data through reuse.
On welcoming the members, Castor CEO Derk Arts, MD, PhD, said: “With COVID-19 propelling decentralized trials due to necessity, we need to continue this momentum beyond the pandemic and work together as an industry to advance clinical trial technology and practices. With our expanded Advisory Board and continuous innovation in our technology, Castor is ready to power global decentralized and hybrid clinical trials for years to come."
Cherié L. Butts, PhD, Medical Director and Head of Clinical Assessments at Biogen and newly appointed Castor Advisory Board member, commented: “I am excited to serve on Castor’s Advisory Board and work with the team on better ways to leverage academic and industry research. Castor’s decentralized trial technology makes it easier for patients to participate in clinical trials, and to remain engaged. Furthermore, Castor’s vision for machine readable, reusable research data across studies will help ensure all captured patient data has maximum impact.”
The new Advisory Board members include:
-Sarah F. Fisher, MBA, Global Health Financing Lead at Johnson & Johnson
-Cherié L. Butts, PhD, Medical Director and Head of Clinical Assessments – Digital & Quantitative Medicine at Biogen
-Janine Lane, Senior Director of Medical Affairs at Medtronic
Sarah, Cherié, and Janine will join the following current Advisory Board members:
-Craig Lipset, MBA, Former Head of Clinical Innovation at Pfizer, and Advisor/Board Member at various life sciences startups
-Niels van Royen, MD, PhD, Head of the Cardiology Department at Radboud University Medical Center
-Thomas Wurdinger, PhD, Director of the Neuro-Oncology Research Group and Professor at the Amsterdam UMC Cancer Center; Founder of thromboDx (acquired by Illumina)
About Castor
Based in the United States and The Netherlands, Castor is an international health-tech company founded by CEO Derk Arts, MD, PhD. Their cloud-based clinical data platform simplifies the clinical trial process, from recruitment to analysis, for researchers worldwide.
More than 65,000 researchers across 90 countries are using Castor to supercharge their research. Castor’s platform has supported more than 4,000 commercial and academic studies that cover a broad range of therapeutic areas including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, rare diseases, infectious diseases, and oncology. Researchers on the platform generate vast amounts of data from traditional and remote trials, and Castor recently reached milestones of 250,000,000 data points and 2,200,000 enrolled patients. Castor’s goal is to make the world’s research data reusable, enabling AI-driven clinical trials, and ultimately creating a future in which they maximize the impact of data through reuse.
In 2020, Castor raised a $12M Series A from Two Sigma Ventures with participation from Hambrecht Ducera Growth Ventures and existing investor INKEF Capital. Castor previously raised a $6.25M seed round from INKEF Capital in 2018.
