COVID-19 Daily Update 12-3-2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., December 3, 2020, there have been 1,163,674 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 51,025 total cases and 789 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 86-year old male from Berkeley County, a 56-year old female from Berkeley County, an 83-year old male from Marshall County, an 81-year old male from Marshall County, a 91-year old female from Boone County, a 77-year old male from Hancock County, a 51-year old male from Wood County, an 87-year old male from Mineral County, a 79-year old female from Mineral County, an 85-year old male from Greenbrier County, and a 73-year old female from Cabell County.

“We mourn the tragic loss of these West Virginians and send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY : Barbour (473), Berkeley (3,551), Boone (690), Braxton (132), Brooke (737), Cabell (3,119), Calhoun (82), Clay (132), Doddridge (130), Fayette (1,203), Gilmer (214), Grant (418), Greenbrier (571), Hampshire (381), Hancock (825), Hardy (339), Harrison (1,563), Jackson (724), Jefferson (1,471), Kanawha (5,931), Lewis (259), Lincoln (447), Logan (1,100), Marion (969), Marshall (1,329), Mason (558), McDowell (641), Mercer (1,401), Mineral (1,415), Mingo (1,008), Monongalia (3,459), Monroe (390), Morgan (310), Nicholas (389), Ohio (1,693), Pendleton (115), Pleasants (111), Pocahontas (235), Preston (706), Putnam (2,095), Raleigh (1,703), Randolph (762), Ritchie (186), Roane (194), Summers (282), Taylor (375), Tucker (159), Tyler (156), Upshur (534), Wayne (1,096), Webster (70), Wetzel (445), Wirt (127), Wood (2,823), Wyoming (797).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested .

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing daily events scheduled for today:

December 3, 2020

Berkeley County

Boone County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Doddridge County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, 1252 Snowbird Road, West Union, WV (in the barn)

Fayette County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Rainelle Medical Center, Midland Trail Health Center, 26719 Midland Trail, Hico, WV

Grant County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Union Education Complex, School at Mt. Storm, 52 Tiger Drive, Mt. Storm, WV

Hampshire County

1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Hampshire County Fairgrounds, Fairground Drive, Augusta, WV (at the dining hall)

Hardy County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, HCEAA Building, 17940 State Route 55, Baker, WV

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 N. Main Street, Moorefield, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, Front Parking Lot, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

2:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Shepherd University, Parking Lot beside Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Kanawha County

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Schoenbaum Center, 1701 5 th Avenue, Charleston, WV (flu shots offered and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street, E., Charleston, WV (by appointment; 304-348-8080 and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Logan County

Marshall County

Mason County

Mineral County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County VoTech, 981 Harley O Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Route 28, Fort Ashby, WV

Mingo County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Williamson Health and Wellness Center, 183 2 nd Avenue, Williamson, WV (under the tent)

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Hurley Drug Company, 210 Logan Street, Williamson, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Matewan Fire Department, 306 McCoy Alley, Matewan, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Berkeley Baptist Church (Family Life Center), 172 Winchester Grade Road, Berkeley Springs, WV

Nicholas County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 18001 W. Webster Road, Craigsville, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Ritchie County

Taylor County

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wirt County

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Additional free testing events will be held Friday, December 4 in Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Doddridge, Grant, Hampshire, Harrison, Jefferson, Kanawha, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mercer, Mingo, Morgan, Nicholas, Ohio, Taylor, Wayne, Wood, and Wyoming counties.