Monroe Funding Corporation Now Offering Services in West and Central Florida

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monroe Funding Corp. is pleased to announce it has expanded its services to the regions of west and central Florida, providing Florida hard money lending solutions to an even broader array of clients. The expansion comes as real estate inventory increases across the state and country due to the current state of the pandemic economy.

An official comment from Monroe Funding Corp. said, “The market for hard money loans is expanding to meet the demand brought upon us by COVID and the pandemic economy. Flexibility and speed are crucial to this type of real estate investment, and we’re seeing big upticks in central and west Florida which is the reason for our expansion”.  

To get started, the brief loan application on the Monroe Funding Corp. website should be filled out by prospective customers. When the form of the loan being sought has been decided, it may take as little as a few minutes to pre-approve. Monroe is initiating hard money loans only for real estate.

Clients can exploit their buying power and multiply it. They simply need to fill out the loan paperwork with the subject property address and contact information on the application form in order to refinance, cash out of an existing investment property, or collect money for their next real estate acquisition.

Monroe Funding Corp. has worked extensively with consumers, investors, and brokers in helping them achieve their buying and investment goals and looks forward to working with West and Central Florida clients.

Monroe Funding Corp. is a direct equity lender serving clients throughout Central and South Florida, specializing in first mortgages on non-owner occupied residential and commercial property investments as well as real estate loan options. Our fast and flexible loan programs get clients to the closing table quickly and professionally. For more information on Orlando hard money lending, please call 954-816-0388 or fill out the application.

Media Contact
Company: Monroe Funding Corp.
Contact: Public Relations Team
E-mail: info@monroefundingcorp.com
Website: https://monroefundingcorp.com/


Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


