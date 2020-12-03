ACWA Presents Emissary Award to Paul Jones

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) today presented its 15th annual Emissary Award to Paul Jones, general manager of Eastern Municipal Water District (EMWD). Presented at ACWA’s 2020 Fall Virtual Conference & Exhibition, the award recognizes individuals who have made remarkable contributions to California water through voluntary service to ACWA.



Jones is a 30-year veteran of the water industry who has continuously advocated for sustainable and practical solutions on multiple issues that align with ACWA’s priorities, including safe and affordable drinking water and recycled water. At a 2018 hearing, he introduced the alternative funding proposal developed by ACWA, in coordination with the California Municipal Utilities Association, that positioned a water tax as an unviable and unnecessary alternative.

“Paul is a key voice in statewide conversations and advocates at both the state and federal levels for the betterment of water service and ratepayer equality in California,” said ACWA President Steven LaMar. “He is a valuable member of the water community and ACWA.”

Jones has served on the ACWA Water Management Committee and has served as general manager of Eastern Municipal Water District since 2011. Prior to joining EMWD, he served as general manager at Irvine Ranch Water District.

