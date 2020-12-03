Boomi Platform Now Available on Carahsoft GSA Schedule

/EIN News/ -- New Award Makes Boomi’s iPaaS Available to Federal, State and Local Agencies



RESTON, Va., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boomi™, a Dell Technologies™ business and a leading provider of a cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS), and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that Carahsoft has expanded Boomi’s availability to the public sector and its reseller ecosystem by adding Boomi’s products to its GSA IT Schedule 70 contract. The move provides broader access to the iPaaS category leader’s solutions that enable public sector organizations to break down data silos to enhance information flow, improve citizen services and increase operational effectiveness.

Boomi’s secure and compliant iPaaS enables agencies to streamline legacy infrastructure by accelerating cloud adoption to increase operational efficiency. In addition, Boomi delivers trusted quality data and governance while allowing users to connect public sector organizations with citizens for improved efficiency and productivity. Boomi’s cloud-first approach means that government IT teams are able to migrate and integrate their cloud applications and transform how they accomplish their mission.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with Carahsoft to greatly simplify the process for potential Federal and public sector agencies to do business with Boomi. Working with Carahsoft will vastly expand opportunities for Boomi customers to collectively usher in a wave of cloud-native modernization into the public sector,” said Amber Kodish, Vice President of Operations, Federal & SLED at Boomi.

This recent contract award significantly expands Boomi’s availability to Federal, state, local and education markets. In addition to the GSA schedule, Boomi is also available on Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), Virginia Association of State College and University Purchasing Professionals (VASCUPP), and The Quilt National Consortium contracts as well as through Carahsoft’s reseller partners, extending Boomi’s reach across the public sector.

Boomi and Carahsoft have been trusted partners since 2019, expanding Carahsoft’s extensive solutions portfolio with Boomi’s FedRAMP-authorized platform. With the addition of Boomi, Carahsoft is the only distributor to offer the entire Dell Technologies family of solutions on its GSA Schedule as part of Carahsoft and Dell’s joint mission to provide the public sector with innovative workforce solutions.

“We are excited to announce this new contract award from GSA that will expand the public sector’s access to Boomi’s Integration API solutions and offerings,” said Eric Goycochea, Director of the Boomi Team at Carahsoft. “We can now provide our customers and reseller partners with the best-in-class tools to build a connected organization and drive digital transformation through the Boomi platform, with the peace of mind a FedRAMP authorization offers.”

Boomi is available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule 70 No. GS-35F-0119Y and additional state, local and education contracts and cooperative purchasing agreements. For more information, contact the Boomi team at Carahsoft at (866) 335-5246 or Boomi@Carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule, SEWP, and ITES-SW2 contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the Master Government Aggregator® for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver Boomi, Dell, VMware, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

