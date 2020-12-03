ACWA Awards Water Law & Policy Scholarship

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) today announced Ian Prichard as the winner of its 2020 Stephen K. Hall Water Law & Policy scholarship.



Prichard is a graduate student studying public administration for public sector management and leadership at California State University, Northridge. He was selected from a group of well-qualified applicants to receive $10,000 to put toward his graduate tuition costs.

“ACWA and its funding partners are honored to invest in outstanding graduate-level students who will be the future leaders in our industry. I’m especially pleased to honor a student who is already engaged in the water industry and the association,” said ACWA President Steven LaMar.

In addition to graduate school, Prichard is the assistant general manager of ACWA member agency Camrosa Water District and runs a micro-cottage bakery, selling naturally leavened breads and pastries out of his home in the San Fernando Valley.

The scholarship is funded in part from the annual Steve Hall Fierce Competitor Golf Tournament, which this year raised more than $7,500 for the scholarship and the ALS Foundation. The scholarship was established in 2007 in honor of former ACWA Executive Director Steve Hall, who passed away in 2010 after a lengthy battle with ALS.

For more information about ACWA’s scholarship programs, including its three undergraduate scholarships, please visit www.acwa.com/about/scholarships.

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 450 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications | (916) 441-4545 | C (760) 217-0627