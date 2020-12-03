ASTEK Canada pursues its growth with the acquisition of Meritek

More than $50 M in revenues and more than 400 professionals

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASTEK Canada (“ASTEK”) announces the acquisition of Meritek Inc., a well-known corporation specializing in IT recruitment in Eastern Canada. With this acquisition, ASTEK will have a workforce of more than 400 and revenues exceeding $50 M.



“Meritek enjoys an enviable reputation and its team shares our values and work ethic,” stated Michel Boucher, co-shareholder and president of ASTEK Canada. “In the near future, Meritek will pursue its activities independently while maximizing synergies with ASTEK as they relate to sales and operations. Given the scarcity of resources in the IT sector, this acquisition will allow ASTEK to benefit from a locally established and highly experienced recruitment team.”

“We are quite pleased with this transaction, which marks a major achievement 13 years after the company’s foundation,” noted François Chartrand, President of Meritek. “We are delighted to join forces with a fast-growing group well-positioned to meet current and future challenges. In a market where there is a notable shortage of manpower, joining an international group, which has made international mobility its cornerstone, will allow us to offer our clients considerable added value.”

Meanwhile, Groupe ASTEK founder Jean-Luc Bernard believes that this acquisition will have a highly positive impact on his company’s growth. “We are very happy to welcome Meritek to our great family consisting of more than 5,000 employees on five continents. We have many European clients seeking a bridge to the North American market, and we are now better positioned than ever to meet their needs thanks to an enhanced service offering that will enable us to pursue our growth.”

About us

ASTEK Canada (“the firm“) is part of Groupe ASTEK, which is present in 15 countries and supported by more than 5,000 highly qualified IT staffers. In Canada, the firm provides IT staffing services in a number of sectors including: financial, manufacturing, distribution, processing, e-commerce, insurance, and services, as well as public and parapublic organizations. At a time when manpower is scarce, the firm is distinguished by its ability to quickly identify its clients’ needs and recruit resources qualified to meet them. Among others, it relies on more than 400 staffers in Canada.

About Le Groupe ASTEK

Le Groupe ASTEK (Paris, France)

Revenues of 260 million Euros

Expertise in the following fields : analysis and artificial intelligence, digital systems, network connectivity and cybersecurity, smart systems, product and process engineering, consulting, and operational performance

7 world delivery centres, including 3 overseas

