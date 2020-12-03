GRAND OPENING THIS SATURDAY DEC. 5th OF TWO NEW HOME COMMUNITIES IN MISSION VIEJO

Shea Homes Debuts New Homes at Mission Foothills from the $500,000s

/EIN News/ -- Mission Viejo, CA, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Saturday is the day for the model grand opening of two exceptional new home communities, Neo and Haven at Mission Foothills by Shea Homes. Conveniently located in the Mission Viejo foothills, Neo and Haven are close to everything and within walking distance to neighborhood conveniences such as retail, dining and personal services. A private recreation center for residents is designed to connect neighbors and provide outdoor fun for all with a pool, spa, tot lot and picnic area with barbecues.

“We are thrilled to announce the model grand openings at Mission Foothills this Saturday and we have developed great interest in both Neo and Haven from those home shoppers expressing a desire for attainable new homes in Orange County,” said Karen Ellerman, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Shea Homes. “Home shoppers are excited by the wonderful location of Mission Foothills being close to all the conveniences and surrounded by the natural beauty of Mission Viejo. As well as a wide selection of modern floorplan choices designed for a variety of needs and goals to suit everyone’s desires and preferences.”

The stunning townhomes at Neo at Mission Foothills range from approximately 1,217 to 1,985 square feet, featuring 2 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 baths and prices anticipated from the mid $500,000s. Floorplans feature 2-car tandem and side-by-side garages, plus front porches and a deck off the main living area to soak in the sunshine. Every home includes second-floor laundry, granite kitchen countertops, white shaker cabinets and master suite with walk-in closet. Residence 2 features a first-floor den with private powder and Residence 3 highlights a first-floor bedroom with a full bath.

Impressive single-family new homes of Haven at Mission Foothills range from approximately 2,028 to 2,247 square feet, and feature 3 to 4 bedrooms, 3 to 3.5 baths, upstairs laundry room, 2-car garages with prices anticipated from the high $700,000s. These beautiful three-story homes feature your choice of Tuscan, Spanish, or Farmhouse elevations, and all floor plans offer an optional 4th bedroom and second floor deck off the main living area. Master suites feature dual sink vanities and spacious walk-in closets. The included dramatic rooftop decks are ideal for entertaining or enjoying the Southern California sunshine.

Mission Viejo is ideally situated close to all for sophisticated or casual dining, world class or specialty shopping, recreation and many adventures. Enjoy the outdoors with Southern California’s beautiful beaches just 20 minutes to the west and Whiting Ranch and O’Neill Regional Park nearby. Just a couple minutes away is the Foothill Ranch Town Centre with abundant shopping, dining and theatres, or take a short drive to Irvine Spectrum or The Shops at Mission Viejo. There’s so much to explore and discover you’ll have fun just deciding on your next adventure.

Model tours of both Neo and Haven at Mission Foothills will be offered daily by appointment starting this Saturday, December 5th, and you can visit from the comfort of your home with a virtual appointment. Call 866.OWN.SHEA to schedule a private in-person or virtual appointment or visit www.sheahomes.com/virtual-home-buying-program. The Mission Foothills Information Center is located at 155 Hideaway Loop, Mission Viejo, CA 92692 and is open daily by appointment from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. For driving directions, please visit SheaHomes.com, and we invite you to register for both Neo and Haven Interest Lists. Text NEO to 797979 and HAVEN to 797979 to receive the latest news.

Shea Homes is one of the largest private homebuilders in the nation. Since its founding in 1968, Shea Homes has built more than 100,000 homes. Over the past several years, Shea Homes has been recognized as a leader in customer satisfaction with a reputation for design, quality and customer service. Shea Homes builds new homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Virginia and Texas. For more information about Shea Homes and its communities, please visit the company’s website at www.SheaHomes.com.

Attachments

Francine Bangert Shea Homes 7143359646 fran@kovachmarketing.com