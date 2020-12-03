Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Agricultural Development and Farmland Preservation Trust Fund  Advisory Committee to hold conference call Dec. 2

The Agricultural Development and Farmland Preservation Trust Fund will hold an advisory committee meeting via conference call to review the trust fund budget, hear updates on ADFP activity and receive updates on conservation easement partnerships. This meeting is open to the public. 

  Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020  2 p.m.  

The meeting will be conducted via conference call. The public may join in on the call at conference number 984-204-1487. The conference ID is 465-701-980, followed by the # key. 

The Agricultural Development and Farmland Preservation Trust Fund supports the farming, forestry and horticulture communities within the agriculture industry purchasing agricultural conservation easements, funding public and private enterprise programs to promote profitable and sustainable family farms, and providing funding for conservation easements targeted at the active production of food, fiber and other agricultural products. 

