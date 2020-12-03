BioSig to Highlight PURE EP™ System at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference

/EIN News/ -- Westport, CT, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The company's PURE EP™ System is currently installed in six medical centers across the country

Evaluation installations are growing and provide a strong foundation for commercial efforts in 2021

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) ("BioSig" or the "Company"), a medical technology company commercializing an innovative signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced that Kenneth L. Londoner, Chairman, and CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc. will present at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 2:30 PM ET. Management will also be hosting virtual one-on-one investor meetings. Requests for one-on-one meetings can be made through the registration link below.

During the presentation, Mr. Londoner will provide an overview of the Company and its operational highlights of 2020, including the progress of its PURE EP™ System installations and its commercialization goals. To date, more than 350 clinical cases have been conducted with BioSig's PURE EP™ System by 25 electrophysiologists in six medical centers across the country. The Company recently announced that its proprietary technology would be supporting several patient cases conducted live during EPLive 2020, the fifth international symposium on complex arrhythmias, on December 3-4, 2020.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals ( www.biosig.com ).

The Company's first product, PURE EP (tm) System, is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory.

