Colchester Man Charged in Poaching Violation

Stephen Burt, 64, of Colchester, has been charged with possession of illegal big game in connection with an early morning deer poaching case in Essex.

The Vermont Warden Service received an Operation Game Thief alert in the early morning hours of Wednesday, December 2, for a report of a gun shot fired before daylight in Essex. A responding State Game Warden narrowed the shot location to an overgrown field and after searching found an antlered deer deceased with a bullet hole in it.

Wardens remained on scene conducting surveillance for several hours until a black truck pulled up to the field and backed up to the deer shortly after 11 o’clock. The operator of the truck retrieved the deer and dragged it back to his truck. Wardens apprehended the operator, Stephen Burt, who was taken into custody without incident and is scheduled to appear in Chittenden Superior Court at a later date.

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife department is asking anyone with information about any poaching activity or this incident to contact their local Vermont State Game Warden through their nearest State Police Dispatch, or they may leave an anonymous tip to Operation Game Thief at 1-800-75ALERT (1-800-752-5378).

For Immediate Release: December 3, 2020

Media Contact: Lt. Carl Wedin 802-879-5669