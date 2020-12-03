Spanish Scientologists Rally to Help the Country Bring the Pandemic Under Control

In May, Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Madrid handed out educational booklets as the country began to reopen. Volunteer Ministers of Barcelona also took part in the prevention campaign. Graphics are available to download to remind customers of the protocols. These are available in Castilian Spanish and 20 additional languages.

With the number of new cases finally dropping in Spain, now is not the time to relax on prevention, say the Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Madrid.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Madrid, Volunteer Ministers of the Church of Scientology of Spain are continuing their “Stay Well” campaign to reach out with proven protocols to help people stay well.

With the second wave of coronavirus finally abating—new cases down one third from last week—it is vital to continue prevention protocols. The danger when such an improvement takes place is that people can tend to neglect the very actions that caused the improvement. Now is not the time to change what is working, the volunteers say.

Madrid has canceled many traditional holiday events to prevent the spread of the virus. And the Scientology Volunteer Ministers backed this up by visiting local shops to remind them of the importance of prevention protocols.

In May, 135 Volunteer Ministers from Scientology Churches and Missions across Spain distributed 74,000 copies of educational booklets in their neighborhoods. These booklets contain vital information to prevent the spread of the virus.

As soon as the pandemic began, the most effective measures were researched for ensuring the safety of Scientology staff and parishioners, and these were implemented internationally as protocols under the direction of Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige.

To make this prevention information broadly available, the Church of Scientology published three educational booklets: How to Keep Yourself & Others Well, How to Protect Yourself & Others with a Mask & Gloves and How to Prevent the Spread of Illness with Isolation. All three booklets are available to be read or downloaded free of charge in 21 languages from the How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center on the Scientology website.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. It constitutes one of the world’s largest independent relief forces. A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Their creed: “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”

