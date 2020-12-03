Department Offers Online Licensing Services in Spanish

December 3, 2020

COMPASS Portal Expands Outreach

Photo by Stephen Badger

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announces its online COMPASS portal is now available in Spanish.

The new COMPASS portal will provide Spanish speakers full access to the department’s product catalog of recreational licenses, permits and stamps, off-road vehicle registration, magazine subscriptions, and donations to support conservation efforts in Maryland.

A button at the top of each page within COMPASS allows visitors to toggle between the “English version” and the “versión en español.”

This outreach underscores the department’s commitment to providing all customers access to Maryland’s recreational opportunities. In the past several years, the department has expanded its outreach to Maryland’s Latino community including the yearly Es Mi Parque programs in Maryland State Parks throughout the summer months, and recruiting additional bilingual staff.

Becoming a COMPASS customer is quick and easy. The department also encourages first-time users to use its tutorial to help obtain a DNRid Card for accurate identification at any sports license agent or DNR Service Center.