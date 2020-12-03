Vetter continues to implement its long term sustainability strategy

Minister of Transport praises the commitment of the pharmaceutical service provider during global turbulent times

Support of environmentally friendly mobility concepts

Use of green technologies at all German Vetter sites

Carbon dioxide neutrality and environmental re-certification

RAVENSBURG, Germany, December 03, 2020 / B3C newswire / -- Vetter, a global leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) is continuously investing in climate protection. Proof of such commitment is the opening of innovative corporate bicycle parking spaces at the production site Ravensburg Vetter Sued that support the company’s overall environmental activities. Through this new venture, the CDMO is making bicycle commuting for employees as comfortable and simple as possible. By doing so, an environmentally friendly means of transportation is supported, further contributing to the family-owned company’s long-term sustainability strategy.

By introducing corresponding mobility concepts for its employees, including modern bicycle parking spaces, the innovative pharmaceutical service provider is taking yet another step towards being a green company. The new bicycle parking facilities are protected from the elements and contain more storage space than previously, as well as battery charging stations for e-bikes and tool sets for minor repair work. In the coming months, additional company sites will be equipped with similar bicycle parking spaces.

According to Winfried Hermann, the Minister of Transport in Baden-Wuerttemberg, “Vetter recognizes that promoting their employees‘ use of bicycles for commuting to work contributes to an environmentally compatible mobility.”

“Environmental protection is an active part of what we do and what we strive to stand for,” says Vetter Managing Director Peter Soelkner. “We are always working towards making our company as sustainable as possible.” One example of the proof of this commitment is that since the beginning of this year all German company sites are carbon dioxide neutral. The family-owned company has been using green technologies for several years now. For example, the recently completed company headquarters Ravensburg Vetter Kammerbruehl was built according to the latest environmental standards. Additionally, at the company’s Center for Visual Inspection and Logistics called Ravensburg Vetter West, a sustainable energy concept specifically developed in-house was realized. This initiative includes the operation of a modern, environmentally friendly block heating and power plant, the use of geothermal energy, the comprehensive use of excess energy and powerful photovoltaic systems. All of these efforts are combined in an energy-efficient manner.

In addition, the CDMO has recently been successfully re-certified for its activities in the areas of environment, energy management and work safety. Commenting on the re-certifications, Vetter Managing Director Thomas Otto said, “Our certified management systems help us to continuously improve our performance as well in these important areas. At the same time, successful re-certifications confirm that our long-term commitment to environmental protection, good working conditions and efficient use of resources are well-worth the efforts we put into our sustainability initiatives.”

Caption: Modern bicycle parking spaces for employees are part of Vetter’s long-term sustainability strategy. Source: Vetter Pharma International GmbH

For high resolution please click the image.

Find the Vetter press kit and more background information here.

About Vetter Headquartered in Ravensburg, Germany, Vetter is a family-owned, global leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with production facilities in Germany, Austria and the United States. Currently employing 5,000 individuals worldwide, the company has long-term experience in supporting biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers both large and small. Vetter services range from early stage development support including clinical manufacturing, to commercial supply and numerous packaging solutions for vials, syringes and cartridges. As a leading solution provider, Vetter appreciates its responsibility to support the needs of its customers by developing devices that contribute to increased patient safety, convenience, and enhanced compliance. Great importance is also given to social responsibility including environmental protection and sustainability.

Contact Vetter Pharma International GmbH Markus Kirchner Corporate Spokesperson / Media Relations Eywiesenstrasse 5 88212 Ravensburg Germany +49 (0)751-3700-3729 PRnews@vetter-pharma.com

Keywords: Outsourced Services; Commerce; Biological Products; Pharmaceutical Services; Biotechnology; Drug Packaging; Product Packaging; Syringes; Organizations; Germany

Published by B3C newswire