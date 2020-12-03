Skin Oncology Firm MedC Biopharma Launches on DealSquare

Clinical-stage company is focused on innovation in skin health worldwide

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedC Biopharma Corporation (“MedC”), a science-driven company that develops, produces and delivers innovative skin oncology medication worldwide, today announced the launch of its $3 million listing on DealSquare ($MEDCB). Powered by NEO technology, DealSquare is a joint initiative between Silver Maple Ventures and NEO to make private markets better and more accessible.



A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, MedC develops and commercializes cannabinoid and other natural compound-containing products for use in the consumer, veterinary, medical skin, and general health markets. The company has already developed two drugs toward clinical trials for CTCL – Skin (Cutaneous) T-cell Lymphoma and Cutaneous Leishmaniasis, both of which are recognized as orphan conditions with unmet needs, and as markets with huge potential. MedC is developing its own proprietary red sea-algae “Algel” gel-based products, with a variety of applicable uses for skin health and wellness, and is also pursuing opportunities in veterinary medication and pet health, specifically oncology and inflammation-related indications (an estimated $400 million annual market).

MedC’s listing on DealSquare creates an opportunity for investors who believe there is a global need to mature and legitimize the cannabis and cannabis-related health and medical market, by supporting the development of products that deliver health and wellness benefits. With the funds raised from this listing, MedC is targeting international expansion, initially across Canada and Australia, with plans to launch in Europe, UK, Asia, and Latin America shortly thereafter. It will also expand its product offering with new lines for different markets and multiple dose formats. There will be a strong focus on research and development of high value market products, as well as regulatory work, thus enabling MedC to further enhance its product offering.

“The launch of our private offering on DealSquare marks a significant step towards MedC taking its place amongst industry leaders that are determined to legitimize and deliver the health benefits of cannabinoids to the global community,” remarked Dr. Owen Van Cauwenberghe, President of MedC. “Our tireless efforts and commitment to substantiated medical and health claims for these products will ensure that their benefits will be available to all those in need. We are fortunate that DealSquare recognizes our potential and is providing a centralized platform to support our continued efforts.”

DealSquare is an online private placement platform for dealers, investment advisors, and capital raisers. The centralized platform gives registered users the ability to efficiently find, analyze, share, and subscribe to private market deals. DealSquare offers a fully digital and automated process, allowing capital raisers to publish their private placement opportunities, dealers to complete their due diligence, and advisors and investors to electronically subscribe to a deal. Exempt securities are seamlessly integrated into client accounts and dealer back office systems using NEO technology.

“We welcome MedC onto DealSquare. The cannabis-related health and medical market is a fast-growing market that offers attractive investment opportunities,” said Peter-Paul Van Hoeken, Managing Director of DealSquare, “The listing of MedC on DealSquare enables dealers and advisors to offer this investment opportunity to their clients, and to execute investments efficiently and in a fully digitized way through our online platform.”

“Like DealSquare and NEO, MedC is on a relentless pursuit of innovation for the benefit of others,” commented Jos Schmitt, President and CEO of NEO. “They are well-positioned to deliver effective medical treatments for skin conditions in a highly underserviced market, and the funds raised from this DealSquare campaign will help make that possible. We are excited to help MedC raise the capital needed to achieve rapid growth, while providing investors with a unique investment opportunity that would otherwise be inaccessible.”

To view MedC Biopharma’s private placement offering on DealSquare, click here. The MedC Biopharma ticker is available under MEDCB on existing advisor order entry systems.

About MedC Biopharma

MedC Biopharma is a science-driven company focused on developing, producing, and delivering differentiated cannabinoid and other natural compound-containing products targeting the consumer, veterinary and medical skin & general health markets.

Connect with MedC Biopharma: Website | LinkedIn

About DealSquare

A joint initiative between NEO and Silver Maple Ventures, DealSquare, is Canada’s first centralized dealer platform for private placements, digitally connecting capital-raisers to investment dealers, their advisory networks, and their investors. With the complete roll-out of the platform in early 2020, DealSquare supports the entire private placement process: capital raisers publish their private placement opportunities; dealers complete their due diligence; and advisors electronically subscribe to a deal, with exempt securities seamlessly integrated into client accounts and back office systems utilizing NEO technology.

Connect with DealSquare: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter

About NEO

NEO is a group of established fintech companies that provide capital markets infrastructure designed for and led by the industry. NEO’s competitive drive, innovation, and advocacy enable change for the better. The NEO Exchange is a progressive stock exchange that brings together investors and capital raisers within a fair, efficient, and service-oriented environment; and DealSquare, powered by NEO technology, is a platform that enables the distribution of financial assets not listed on a stock exchange in a way that reduces costs, minimizes operational risks, and improves the investor experience.

Connect with NEO: Website | Twitter | LinkedIn

About Silver Maple Ventures

Silver Maple Ventures Inc. (“SMV”) is an exempt market dealer and holding company of FrontFundr Financial Services Inc. (“FrontFundr”) and DealSquare Technologies Inc. (“DealSquare”). With offices in Toronto and Vancouver, the SMV team are national leaders in the private capital markets, developing and operating two fintech platforms to provide access to private markets in Canada and simplify the transaction process.

Media Contact John Hills E: John@dealsquare.io P: 289 962 1708