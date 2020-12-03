D2L HONOURED IN ITS HOMETOWN

Tech Innovator Named One of Waterloo Area’s Top Employers for 2020

/EIN News/ -- Kitchener, Waterloo, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, globally recognized technology leader D2L announced that is has received a very special honour in its own backyard – it has been named one of the top employers in the Kitchener-Waterloo area, where John Baker founded the company in 1999. The award was bestowed by Canada’s Top 100 Employers, a national competition now in its 21st year.

In selecting D2L for the award, Canada’s Top 100 Employers cited several areas where D2L stands out, including:

Encouraging work/life balance through innovations like alternative work options, personal time off (in addition to paid vacation), and wellness programs;

A unique work environment at the company’s head office in Kitchener, including an outdoor patio, an employee lounge and a pet-friendly environment, and;

Maternity leave top-ups and the option to extend into an unpaid leave of absence.

"D2L was founded around a mission, and that’s to change the way the world learns,” says John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. “From the start, it was clear to me that this company can only achieve that goal if we attract and retain the best people and do everything we can to help them succeed. This award tells me that we’re on the right track. The fact that we’re being honoured in Waterloo, a home to so many innovative companies and the birthplace of D2L, makes this award even more meaningful. On behalf of everyone at D2L, please accept our thanks and gratitude.”

Learn more about Waterloo Area’s Top Employers here .

ABOUT BRIGHTSPACE

Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built by educators, for educators that works on any device. It is a secure , reliable platform that lets you create engaging courses using your technology to fit your needs. With Brightspace, you can easily set up individualized learning paths for your learners, keep them on track with automated nudges, give them personalized feedback and engage them through gamification, social tools, video and other powerful features.

Brightspace is the only learning platform chosen as a partner of the National Federation of the Blind’s Centre of Excellence in Nonvisual Access . Brightspace was named the #1 LMS for associations by prominent industry analyst Craig Weiss and it was also named the Best K-12 Learning Management System and Best Professional Learning Solution for Faculty and Administrative Staff at the SIIA CODiE Awards . To learn more, visit the Corporate page on our website.

ABOUT D2L

D2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com .

D2L MEDIA CONTACT

Dana Dean

Director of Awareness, D2L Corporation

pr@D2L.com

Twitter: @D2L

© 2020 D2L Corporation.

The D2L family of companies includes D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd, and D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda.

All D2L marks are trademarks of D2L Corporation. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks.