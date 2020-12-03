Parexel Named Best Contract Research Organization by Scrip

Company recognized for innovative and effective use of real-world data and flexible trial designs

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON and DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel, a leading provider of solutions to accelerate the development and delivery of innovative therapies to improve world health, from clinical through commercialization, today announced it was named the “Best Contract Research Organization” in the Full-Service Provider category at the Digital 16th Annual Scrip Awards. The award was presented at the virtual awards ceremony Dec. 2.



“This award belongs to our exceptionally talented staff — the people working tirelessly to deliver critical insights for our customers and improve patient outcomes,” said Jamie Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer. “We are honored to be recognized as the industry’s Best CRO by Scrip and even more pleased to see our industry — in the face of a global pandemic — take this opportunity to accelerate the adoption of a real-world, data-driven approach to clinical trial design to bring new therapies to patients sooner.”

The annual Scrip awards, organized by Informa Pharma Intelligence, the premier source of information for the global pharmaceutical and biomedical industry, are designed to celebrate the contributions of the pharmaceutical, biotech and other allied industries to improving human health worldwide. Parexel was selected by a distinguished panel of life science industry executives based on the company’s capabilities and strengths specifically related to delivering results to exceed sponsor expectations; providing innovative patient recruitment strategies; improving quality of data, timelines and transparency; and streamlining data collection and reporting.

