Beazley appoints Chris Hill to US marine underwriting team

/EIN News/ -- New York, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialist insurer Beazley has appointed Chris Hill as an underwriter within the US marine team.

Chris will be based in New York and will underwrite a US-wide book of marine hull and liability risks. He joins Beazley from Berkley Offshore Underwriting Managers where he spent more than seven years, most recently as vice president in the marine underwriting team. Chris previously held underwriting roles at Starr Insurance Companies and The Hartford and was an account executive at Gallagher. He is a graduate of the United States Merchant Marine Academy, New York.

Chris joins John Moy and Reese Lever within the marine underwriting team and reports to Steve Vivian, who launched Beazley’s US marine business in 2017.

Steve Vivian, Head of US Marine, said: “I’m very pleased to welcome Chris to our team. Chris is highly respected in the marine insurance industry and brings a wealth of underwriting and market experience that will help us to realise our ambitions of steady and consistent growth. We are well positioned to harness current market opportunities and to continue developing long-term partnerships with brokers and clients.”

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, the US, Canada, Latin America and Asia. Beazley manages six Lloyd’s syndicates and in 2019 underwrote gross premiums worldwide of $3,003.9m. All Lloyd’s syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best.

Beazley’s underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc., an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd’s.

Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include professional indemnity, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business.

