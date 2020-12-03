PolyPid to Host Key Opinion Leader Call Discussing D-PLEX₁₀₀ and the Prevention of Surgical Site Infections

/EIN News/ -- PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary PLEX technology, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) call on D-PLEX 100 for the prevention of surgical site infections on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at 8:00 am Eastern Time.



The call will feature presentations by KOLs Hartzell V. Schaff, MD, Mayo Clinic, Anthony J. Senagore, MD, Formerly of UTMB at Galveston, and Oded Zmora, MD, Shamir Medical Center, Israel, who will discuss the burden and challenges related to surgical site infections (SSIs) post colorectal and cardiovascular surgeries and the opportunity for D-PLEX 100 to change the current status quo for the better. Dr. Schaff, Dr. Senagore, and Dr. Zmora will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

PolyPid’s management team will also discuss its developmental plans for D-PLEX 100 .

To register for the call, please register here.

Dr. Schaff is the Stuart W. Harrington Professor of Surgery and a consultant in the Division of Cardiovascular Surgery at Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota. He is a member of major international societies, including the American Association for Thoracic Surgery (2012-2013 President). He has authored or co-authored 784 papers, 94 book chapters, edited or written nine textbooks, and delivered over 500 lectures. He has served or is serving on the editorial boards of 11 journals, including Circulation and the Journal of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery, where he is currently the Associate Editor. Dr. Schaff received his medical degree and training at the University of Oklahoma School of Medicine, where he also completed an NIH Research Fellowship. His surgical training was completed at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Anthony J. Senagore, MD, is a colorectal surgeon with a long track record of academic surgery practice. He now serves as the Chief Strategy Officer for Genetesis in Mason, Ohio, and consults several healthcare startup companies. He has served as Professor of Surgery at several prestigious academic medical centers, including UTMB (University of Texas Medical Branch) at Galveston, Central Michigan University, College of Medicine, the University of Southern California, Keck School of Medicine, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, and Spectrum Health/Michigan State University. He has served as Chair of the Colorectal Surgery Residency Review Committee for the ACGME, President of the Board of Colon and Rectal Surgery, and he is a Past President of the ASCRS and Midwest Surgical Association. He also served on the Relative Value Update Committee for 16 years and as Chair of the Practicing Physicians Advisory Committee for the Centers for Medicaid Services. He has significant experience in revenue cycle and capacity management for healthcare. In addition, during his career, he was involved in the development of many innovations in laparoscopic colorectal surgery and the field of enhanced recovery.

Dr. Senagore earned his medical degree from Michigan State University (MSU), East Lansing, MI. He completed his residency in General Surgery at the Butterworth Hospital/MSU program. Dr. Senagore then completed a research fellowship and colon and rectal surgery residency at Ferguson Hospital on the Grand Rapids and East Lansing campuses of MSU. He continued his education and later received his Master of Science degree in physiology from MSU and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix, San Francisco, CA campus. He has edited five textbooks in colon and rectal surgery, authored over 230 peer-reviewed publications and 25 textbook chapters.

Oded Zmora, MD is a Colon and Rectal Surgeon and Chair of the Department of Surgery, Shamir Medical Center, Israel. He is also an associate professor of surgery at the Tel Aviv University School of Medicine. Dr. Zmora’s education and training include residency in general surgery at the Sheba Medical Center in Israel and the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York, followed by two years of clinical and research fellowships at the Cleveland Clinic, Florida. Dr. Zmora is a past president of the Israel Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons, immediate past chair of the S-ECCO (Surgeons’ European Crohn and Colitis Organization), and past co-editor of Techniques in Coloproctology. His main research interests focus on colorectal surgery, including surgical infectious complications, prevention of colorectal cancer metastases, treatment of perineal fistulas, and clinical research in colon and rectal surgery.

About D-PLEX 100

PolyPid’s lead product candidate, D-PLEX 100 , is a novel drug product candidate designed to provide local prolonged and controlled anti-bacterial activity directly at the surgical site to prevent SSIs. Following the administration of D-PLEX 100 into the surgical site, the PLEX technology enables a prolonged and constant release of the broad-spectrum antibiotic doxycycline, resulting in high local concentration of the drug for a period of four weeks for the prevention of SSIs, with additional potential to treat antibiotic-resistant bacteria at the surgical site. D-PLEX 100 has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for the prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing elective colorectal surgery. D-PLEX 100 has also received two Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designations as well as two Fast Track designations for the prevention of post-abdominal surgery incisional infection and for the prevention of sternal wound infection post-cardiac surgery.

About PolyPid

PolyPid is a Phase 3 clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted, locally administered and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology. PolyPid’s product candidates are designed to address diseases with high unmet medical needs by pairing PLEX with drugs to deliver them directly to precise sites in the body at predetermined release rates and over durations ranging from several days to several months. PolyPid’s lead product candidate, D-PLEX 100 , is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention of sternal SSIs and abdominal SSIs. PolyPid’s technology and products are based on the inventions and the professional leadership of Dr. Noam Emanuel, the Founder and the Chief Scientific Officer of the company.

For additional company information, visit www.polypid.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, PolyPid is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses its development and commercial plans for D-PLEX 100 and Phase 3 trials of D-PLEX 100 . Because such statements deal with future events and are based on PolyPid’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements of PolyPid could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in PolyPid’s final prospectus dated June 25, 2020, filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, PolyPid undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. PolyPid is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Company contact: PolyPid, Ltd. Dikla Czaczkes Akselbrad EVP & CFO Tel: +972-747195700 ir@polypid.com Investors contact: Bob Yedid LifeSci Advisors 646-597-6989 bob@lifesciadvisors.com