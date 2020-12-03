Bionano Genomics Users Present the Saphyr System As a Novel Diagnostic Tool for Hematological Malignancies at ASH 2020

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced that its Saphyr System for optical genome mapping is being introduced as a novel diagnostic tool for heme malignancies by Dr. Rashmi Kanagal-Shamanna of the MD Anderson Cancer Center at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH). With more than 18,000 members from nearly 100 countries, the ASH is the world's largest professional society serving both clinicians and scientists around the world who are working to conquer blood diseases. The annual meeting is being held virtually at hematology.org from December 5-8.



Preceding the annual meeting are a number of scientific workshops which are focused on novel technologies and applications and teaching hematologists about novel and emerging methods in molecular pathology. For the first time, this year Bionano optical genome mapping will be introduced in the session on Novel Diagnostic Genomic Tools by Dr. Rashmi Kanagal-Shamanna, Director of the microarray facility in the molecular diagnostic lab of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Dr. Kanagal-Shamanna will be presenting her work on characterizing the performance and clinical value of Saphyr in patients with Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS), a common hematologic malignancy.

In the scientific section on Emerging Diagnostic Tools and Techniques, Dr. Barbara Dewaele from the Center for Human Genetics at the University Hospitals Leuven, Belgium, will present for the first time on a significant validation study of Saphyr for the genetic diagnosis in Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL).

Below are details on the presentations at ASH 2020 featuring the use of Bionano’s optical genome mapping technology:

Scientific Workshop at ASH 2020 – Novel Diagnostic Genomic Tools and Technologies

1748-1753 – Optical Mapping for Detection of Genomic Abnormalities in Hematologic Malignancies

Rashmi Kanagal-Shamanna, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Tx, USA

Thursday, December 3, 2:45 pm - 3:24 pm

Session: 803. Emerging Diagnostic Tools and Techniques

1557 – Opportunities of Genome Imaging for Genetic Diagnosis in Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Barbara Dewaele, Center for Human Genetics, University Hospitals Leuven, Belgium

Saturday, December 5, 2020, 7:00 am - 3:30 pm

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano is a genome analysis company providing tools and services based on its Saphyr system to scientists and clinicians conducting genetic research and patient testing, and providing diagnostic testing for those with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other neurodevelopmental disabilities through its Lineagen business. Bionano’s Saphyr system is a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. The Saphyr system is comprised of an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools, and genome analysis services to provide access to data generated by the Saphyr system for researchers who prefer not to adopt the Saphyr system in their labs. Lineagen has been providing genetic testing services to families and their healthcare providers for over nine years and has performed over 65,000 tests for those with neurodevelopmental concerns. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com or www.lineagen.com.

