Contently Launches Content Value Dashboard to Help Marketers Prove Content ROI

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contently, the content marketing solution of choice for the world's top brands, today released the Content Value dashboard, a groundbreaking analytics feature that measures content's impact, down to the dollar.



As part of Contently's content marketing analytics suite, the Content Value dashboard quantifies how much a company's organic search traffic from content is worth every month. Calculations are based on how much it would cost a competitor to replicate that reach through paid ads. The dashboard also measures two key metrics: the number of organic search visits with an associated keyword value, and the average cost-per-click (CPC) for those keywords. Watch the demo video here.

"SEO is such an important part of a brand's success, but marketers didn't have a good way to tie those results to the bottom line," said Contently CEO Pearl Collings. "Content Value finally gives them a clear way to show meaningful ROI."

An internal study of hundreds of Contently clients found that 67% of traffic to content marketing comes via search engines.

Recently, Google revealed it updated its search algorithms to put more emphasis on content that features original reporting and ambitious storytelling. Google rankings prioritize expertise, authority, and trustworthiness, which is what today's brands are striving to convey through their content marketing programs.

"A lot of marketers are intuitively doing the right things to drive value through content," said Contently head of product Cyrus Park. "We're just making it easier for you to capture that value, analyze it, and make the best possible decisions for your company moving forward."

To learn more about Contently's Content Value dashboard, click here to request a custom demo .

