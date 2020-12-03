The NBA’s Houston Rockets Implement Glenco Medical’s COVID-19 Testing Protocols to Commence Training for 2020-2021 NBA Season

QuestCap Partner Company Glenco Medical Delivers The Standard for Safe Sport™ To Bring Players, Trainers and Coaches Back to The Toyota Center Starting With COVID-19 Antigen and Antibody Testing and Protocols.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestCap Inc. (“QuestCap”) (CSE:QSC; FRA:34C1) is pleased to announce the inclusion of partner company Glenco Medical’s Standard for Safe Sport with the NBA’s Houston Rockets training camp for the 2020-2021 NBA season. This implementation includes the sale of 1,024 rapid antigen tests and 120 antibody tests to the Houston Rockets.



Houston Rocket players such as Danuel House Jr., David Nwaba, Ben McLemore, P.J. Tucker, and Chris Clemons are among the players that began limited workouts at Toyota Center as they begin preparing for the 2020-21 NBA season during the month of November. This week veteran players such as James Harden and Eric Gordon are reporting into The Toyota Center, as they spent their offseason time at homes outside of the Houston area.

“We are delighted to be the first NBA team to implement both the standard for safe sport and use of the testing modalities featured in the standard to increase the safety for our players during these challenging times to prepare for the new season” says Vice President of Houston Rockets’ Operations Mr. Keith Jones.

The Glenco protocols and procedures are currently in use by leaders of various industries including real estate, film production & entertainment, and the arts. According to statista.com the NBA generated combined revenues of around $8.76 billion U.S. dollars in 2018/19. This marks the highest figure to-date and is an increase of around $750 million U.S. dollars on the figure from the previous season. And while the tally of revenue loss is still being calculated for the year of the NBA bubble, revenues such as gate receipts, concessions, sponsorships and media broadcasting have been severely compromised or eliminated and the Houston Rockets organization is looking to shift that reality.

“The 2020-2021 NBA season is another special season, with a shorter schedule. We are preparing to bring fans back into the stands following QuestCap’s guidelines. The Toyota Center seats 18,300 in total, not including staff, security, coaches and trainers. It is our goal to seat 4,200 fans in the stands as permitted by the local governing bodies overseeing the health and safety of fellow Texans” says Mr. Jones.

The Standard for Safe Sport is a trademarked protocol developed originally by Glenco Medical, in which QuestCap owns a 30% equity interest, and is headed by renowned MLB physician, Dr. Glenn Copeland.

“We are very excited to be able to partner with the Houston Rockets and help them restore the spirit of competition and conditioning responsibly,” commented Doug Sommerville, QuestCap CEO. “We know the importance of safety in the professional sports realm and are proud to help empower a culture for both winning and safety with Glenco Medical’s protocols and QuestCap’s high-quality antibody and antigen testing solutions. We look forward to extending this to other teams that require our complete COVID-19 safety protocols.”

About Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets are an American professional basketball team based in Houston. The Rockets compete in the National Basketball Association (NBA) as a member team of the league's Western Conference Southwest Division. The team plays its home games at the Toyota Center, located in Downtown Houston. Throughout its history, Houston has won two NBA championships and four Western Conference titles. It was established in 1967 as the San Diego Rockets, an expansion team originally based in San Diego. In 1971, the Rockets relocated to Houston.

About QuestCap Inc.

QuestCap Inc. (NEO:QSC; OTC:COPRF; FRA:34C1) seeks out disruptive technologies, ground-breaking innovations, and exclusive partnerships to help combat COVID-19 and generate remarkable risk-adjusted returns for investors. Specifically, QuestCap offers investors a diversified investment in the COVID-19 medical space across three areas; prevention, detection, and treatment.

QuestCap has a team of renowned global medical and business advisors that have developed a proprietary business strategy to capitalize on high-margin opportunities in the COVID-19 space. This panel includes prominent immunologist Dr. Lawrence Steinman and Dr. Glenn Copeland, who has 45 years of experience in orthopaedic treatment, foot and ankle care, and sports medicine.

QuestCap’s primary focus is the sale of COVID-19 IgG/IgM antibody tests authorized by FDA under an EUA for use by authorized laboratories. This is achieved largely through two acquisitions: 100% of Collection Sites, LLC and 28% of Colombian Sanaty IPS. Collection Sites is setting up a series of COVID-19 testing sites across the United States with appointments and payments will be handled through the online portal www.testbeforeyougo.com . Sanaty is setting up a series of full-service medical clinics offering a complete COVID-19 testing solution.

