Clarity Gold Appoints Recognized Executive Michael Williams to Its Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarity Gold Corp. (“Clarity” or the “Company”) (CSE: CLAR, OTC: CLGCF, FSE: 27G) is pleased to welcome Mr. Michael Williams to its Advisory Board. Michael brings over 24 years of experience as a senior executive within the mining industry and enriches Clarity’s team with his experience in structuring, administrating, raising capital and marketing of Toronto Stock Exchange listed companies.



Mr. Williams has held a senior role in several public companies including Underworld Resources Ltd, which was sold to Kinross Gold Corp for $138,000,000. He has developed an international banking and financing network that includes extensive contacts with both institutional and retail investors. Mr. Williams has raised significant equity capital for advanced exploration and development projects.

Mr. Williams is the founder and Executive Chairman of Aftermath Silver and currently serves as a director, President and CEO of Vendetta Mining Corp.

“We are very pleased to have the guidance of a recognized professional with multiple successes in capital markets, advanced mineral exploration and development,” said James Rogers, CEO of Clarity. “Michael’s expertise is aligned with our long-term vision of excellence; to build a company with quality assets and a brilliant team, it all stems from a solid foundation. We are delighted to welcome him on our Advisory Board.”

Issuance of Options

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has granted incentive stock options (each, an “Option”) to acquire an aggregate of 400,000 common shares of the Company (each, a “Share”) to certain consultants under its stock option plan. Each Option is exercisable for a period of three years expiring on December 2, 2023, at a price of $1.21 per Share.

About Clarity

Clarity Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold projects in Canada. The Company has entered into an option agreement to purchase 100% of the Destiny Project, a 5,013 ha gold-focused project in the mineral rich Abitibi region in Quebec. Clarity is also working on the exploration of its 10,518 ha Empirical Project located approximately 12 km south of Lillooet, BC, and has recently expanded its mineral property portfolio with the acquisitions of the Tyber and Gretna Green projects, both located on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is listed on the CSE under the symbol “CLAR”. To learn more about Clarity Gold Corp. and its projects please visit www.claritygoldcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“James Rogers”

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 1 (833) 387-7436

Email: info@claritygoldcorp.com

Website: www.claritygoldcorp.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding that the new advisory board member’s technical experience and track record of management and project evaluation will be immensely valuable to the Company. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include, but are not limited to, general market conditions and other factors beyond the direct control of the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.