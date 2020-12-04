Naam Group Introduce Exclusive Offers for Paradise 101, Langkawi
This December, Naam Group invites you to Play, Relax and Refresh on the exclusive island of Paradise 101 located in the Jewel of Kedah, Langkawi.LANGKAWI, KEDAH, MALAYSIA, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The uniqueness of this island is that it is an ideal spot to capture the setting of the sun in the Andaman Sea. Depending on the weather, the sunset provides guests with a myriad of spectacular bursts of colours at various times of the day. Packed with fun-filled experiences such as banana boat rides, jet skis, parasailing, kayaking or an unmissable zip line adrenaline rush, Paradise 101 has it all. Then when you want to relax and chill after all the fun, you’ll find yourself equally spoilt for choice. All of this combines to make Paradise 101 the ultimate day resort in Langkawi.
The Naam Team have introduced some exciting new deals for all those wishing to experience the island and its abundance of activities. The offers run from December until 31st March 2021.
1. Jom Lepak Chill
The MYTQA awarded team at Naam invite you to experience Paradise 101 at your leisure. This pass, for just RM30, includes return boat transfers to the island, a credit of RM30* redeemable against any food or beverage or activity and best of all – children below 7 years old receive free entry! In addition to this, there will be a safety marshal on standby at all times and lifejackets provided – Safety First being one of Naam’s core principals. All watersports activities will be available on a pay as you go basis, in addition to the food and drink menu on offer at the island's infamous OMG! restaurant. Paradise 101 is filled with thrilling, exciting and heart-pounding experiences. Whether it’s banana boats, island-hopping by jet ski, snorkelling or taking on the infamous aqua park – these are just a few offerings to experience by water when visiting Paradise 101. The Jom Lepak Chill offer can be booked online and will run until 31st March 2021.
2. 101 SYOQ GILAA!
The team invite you to experience Paradise 101 at your leisure. You’ll be surrounded by pristine white beaches inviting you into the sea for the simple pleasure of swimming, or all the exhilaration of a whole world of water sports and unforgettable cruise activities. As with the Jom Lepak Chill experience, the Syoq Gilaa promotion includes return boat transfers to the island, safety marshals and lifejackets and free entry to the island. In addition to this, the pass also includes 2 hours access to Langkawi’s only Aqua Park and a choice between either a 10-minute thrill-seeking jet ski ride or a 20 minute boat ride. The Syoq Gilaa offer, priced at RM101, can be booked online and will run until 31st March 2021.
ABOUT NAAM
As the premier leisure and watersports company in the world based in the Emerald Isle of Langkawi, Malaysia, Naam specialize in marine and nature adventures with class and style, utilizing the very latest in maritime technology and engineering with exemplary safety standards. The company comprises of four subsidiaries : Naam Cruise, Paradise 101, Naam Sports and Naam World Travel & Tours. This makes Naam a one-stop company able to cater for all our Inbound and Outbound guests.
ABOUT PARADISE 101
Naam’s Paradise 101 is the ultimate feel-good Island, offering guests a place to Play, Relax and Refresh. 101 has something for everyone from a relaxing meal on the beach to a fun filled adventure on the high sea. A key tourist attraction in Langkawi that supersedes any other with a variety of activities and a beach bar offering a wide variety of food and beverages. The sunset deck is the largest in Langkawi. You can relax, chat, meet friends or even make new friends from all over the world. Private beach cabanas and decks are also available with the option of a personal butler service for that VIP experience.
TERMS & CONDITIONS
1. All activities listed in the Paradise 101 packages are on a shared basis and based on regular scheduled departures.
2. Activities are on a first come first serve basis. Please book your slot at the activity desk as soon as you arrive to avoid disappointment.
3. If an activity is not available due to safety or maintenance, an alternative option will be provided.
4. Activities are subject to availability, weather and sea conditions.
5. Guests must be 8 years and above to participate in any water sport activities, zip line and aqua park.
6. Any child 8-16 years old participating in jet ski, parasailing, aqua park and banana boat must be accompanied by an adult. A marshal can assist on request.
7. Strictly no outside food & drinks permitted onto Paradise 101.
8. No outside Alcohol will be permitted onto Paradise 101. We have a NO Corkage policy.
9. Loyalty Stamp is available for any purchase RM 50 and above, one per person
10. Terms and conditions are subject to change without prior notice.
11. Non-refundable but can only re-schedule for a maximum of 6 months.
12. *From the 1 January until 31 March 2021, the redeemable credit of the Jom Lepak Chill offer of RM30 will be reduced to RM15.
