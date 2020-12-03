Quebec City Real Estate Market: Residential Sales and Prices Set New Records in November

/EIN News/ -- QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) has just released its residential real estate market statistics for the Quebec City Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) for the month of November, based on the real estate brokers’ Centris provincial database.



The month of November was marked by a rapid increase in prices for all three property categories, in all sectors of the Quebec City CMA.

“The exceptional pace of single-family home sales extended to condominiums and plexes, which improved market conditions. Despite the current context, it is still a good time to buy!" said Charles Brant, director of market analysis at the QPAREB.

November highlights

Residential sales set a new record in November, jumping by 50 per cent, with a total of 1,019 transactions.

There was impressive sales growth, particularly in the Norther Periphery, with a spectacular increase of 127 per cent. This was followed by the South Shore (+45 per cent) and the agglomeration of Quebec City (+41 per cent).

All three property categories posted record sales increases in November: plexes with 2 to 5 dwellings (+91 per cent), condominiums (+82 per cent) and single-family homes (+36 per cent).

There was a historic drop in active listings for an eighth consecutive month for single-family homes (53 per cent) and plexes (-42 per cent). Active listings of condominiums fell by 25 per cent.

Median prices increased for all three property categories: +18 per cent for plexes, +8 per cent for condominiums and +7 per cent for single-family homes. This represents a new record for plexes ($335,000) and single-family homes ($279,000). As for condominiums, the median price stood at $203,950.

