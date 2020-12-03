Medical Mask Market to Hit USD 2.15 Billion with 8.5% CAGR by 2027; Increasing number of Company Mergers Will Aid Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Key Prominent Players Covered in the Medical Mask Market Research Report Are 3M (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Halyard Worldwide, Inc. (U.S.), KCWW (U.S.), Henry Schein, Inc. (U.S.), ANSELL LTD. (Australia), Cardinal Health (U.S.), Prestige Ameritech (U.S.) and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Medical Mask Market size is projected to reach USD 4.11 billion by the end of 2027. The increasing incidence of coronavirus across the world will have a huge impact on market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights. The market was worth USD 2.15 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, 2020-2027. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth USD 0.93 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years.

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

April 2020 – Partners HealthCare announced the launch of N95 mask sterilizing facility. This facility is aimed in sterilizing and reusing the discarded N95 masks to meet the shortage faced due to coronavirus epidemic.

January 2020 – 3M’s top executive announced the increase in production capacity of the face mask in response to coronavirus. The production of medical mask is set to add millions to the 3M revenue.





Medical masks are widely used in hospitals, clinics, and other diagnostic centres by healthcare professionals. The ability of these products to stop spreading of infectious and contagious diseases has created a huge demand for the product in recent years. The increasing use of the product, owing to the awareness of safety and preventive measures will contribute to the growing demand.

Variations in product offerings will have a huge impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. The cost-effectivity of the product, coupled with the ease of availability, has been influential in the growth of the market. Medical masks can prevent spreading of infectious diseases such as pneumonia, influenza, and the coronavirus.

The high prevalence of viral diseases has been a primary factor that has contributed to the growing demand for the product across the world. Facemasks possess around 90-95% efficiency, and given their price tag, it has emerged as most cost-effective way of viral disease prevention.





Emphasis on Distribution of PPE to Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall Medical Mask Market in recent years. The increasing prevalence of viral diseases and infections has been a primary factor that has influenced the growth of the market. But most recently, the coronavirus outbreak has created a huge demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) across the world.

The coronavirus has spread to 80% countries across the world and the number of infected cases crossed 2.7 million. This pandemic has created a huge awareness regarding preventive measures. During these pandemic, governments as well as private organizations are putting in several efforts for distribution of personal protective equipment in several countries across the world.

In April 2020, the US Department of Justice and the US Department of Health and Human Services announced that it has initiated the distribution of PPE, including a total of 192,000 NHH-95 masks to healthcare workers across New York and New Jersey.





North America to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Covid-19 Cases Will Aid Market Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing market trends across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Among these regions, the market in in North America is likely to emerge as the dominant region, owing to the growing incidence of coronavirus infections in several countries across this region.

As of April 2020, the United States has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases. The increasing demand for medical masks in several countries across this region will open up a huge potential for the companies operating in the regional market.

As of 2019, the market in North America was worth USD 0.93 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. Besides North America, the market in Asia Pacific will also witness considerable growth due to the rising coronavirus cases in numerous countries across the region.





LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED IN THE Medical Mask Market REPORT:

3M (U.S.)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Halyard Worldwide, Inc. (U.S.)

KCWW (U.S.)

Henry Schein, Inc. (U.S.)

ANSELL LTD. (Australia)

Cardinal Health (U.S.)

Prestige Ameritech (U.S.)

Other Prominent Players





Global Medical Mask Market Segmentations:

By Type

· Surgical Mask

· Respirators

· Others

By Distribution Channel

· Hospital Pharmacies

· Retail Pharmacies

· Online Pharmacies

By Geography

· North America (U.S. and Canada)

· Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

· Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

· Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

· Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)





