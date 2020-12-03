UPDATE: GBT Filed for Continuation of its 3D Monolithic Multi-Dimensional/Plane, Memory Structure - Integrated Circuits – Granted

The Continuations aim to Strengthen and Broaden the IP

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT”, or the “Company”), announced as a further update to its press release issued November 24, 2020, that it filed for continuation for its 3D microchip and database sharing patents and received a grant date as of December 1, 2020 from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”). The continuation application has been assigned serial number 17102928 by the USPTO. The goal of the continuation application is to strengthen and broaden the protection of the intellectual property.

The patent seeks to cover new silicon manufacturing structure and orientation, with the stated designed of providing more capabilities and lower power consumption with reduced cost. The goal of the new manufacturing architecture is to enable larger designs within smaller areas and significantly increases the silicon yield to enhance smaller nodes like 5nm, 3nm and below. The invention is defined to support analog, RF, digital, MIXED and MEMS IC's design styles.

The mobile database management and sharing patent is designed to enable secured communication protocol and to produce faster, more secured processing of database objects throughout networks. The technology covered by the patent is aimed to enable sharing and exchange of vast amounts of data using segmentation oriented, secured techniques. The patent covers database communication within conventional networks like cellular, radio, WLAN, LAN, the Internet and private protocols including internal communication inside integrated circuits units. The patent also covers radio based networks to protect IoT and mobile technologies. By its working definition, the goal of the system is to offer another advanced security top-layer to protect the network's security and potentially boost its speed exponentially.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

