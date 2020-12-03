TRREB Reports Strong November Single-Family Home Resales in the GTA

Condo Market More Balanced With More Choice and Lower Selling Prices

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The record pace of home sales in the fall continued with 8,766 sales reported in November by Greater Toronto Area REALTORS® through the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board's (TRREB) MLS® System. This result was up by 24.3 per cent compared to November of last year.

Generally speaking, year-over-year growth in sales was stronger for single-family homes in the GTA regions surrounding the City of Toronto, but annual single-family growth rates remained robust in the ‘416’ area code as well.

“Home buyers continued to take advantage of very low borrowing costs in November, especially those looking to buy some form of single-family home. Competition between buyers for ground-oriented homes has been extremely strong in many neighbourhoods throughout the GTA, which has continued to support double-digit annual rates of price growth,” said Lisa Patel, TRREB President.

The MLS® HPI Composite Benchmark was up by 10.6 per cent in November 2020 compared to November 2019. The average selling price for all home types combined was up by 13.3 per cent to $955,615.

Market conditions tightened in many single-family market segments in November, resulting in double-digit year-over-year increases in average selling prices for detached houses, semi-detached houses and townhouses.

In contrast to the single-family market segments, buyers continued to benefit from much more choice in the condominium apartment market compared to last year, particularly in the City of Toronto. The number of new condominium apartment listings in November was almost double that reported in November of last year. More options in the condo apartment market translated into a small year-over-year decline in the average condominium apartment selling price in the ‘416’ area code.

“The condominium apartment market is certainly more balanced than in previous years, with some buyers benefitting from lower selling prices compared to last year. However, this may be somewhat of a short-term phenomenon. Once we move into the post-COVID period, we will start to see a resumption of population growth, both from immigration and a return of non-permanent residents. This will lead to an increase in demand for condominium apartments in the ownership and rental markets,” said Jason Mercer, TRREB Chief Market Analyst.

“The real estate market and broader economy in the GTA certainly experienced an unprecedented year in 2020. As we move toward 2021, we’re obviously thinking about what the next year will bring. In this regard, TRREB will once again be releasing its Market Year in Review and Outlook Report in early February. The report will include a housing market outlook for 2021, up-to-date consumer polling results on buying and selling intentions, and new research on housing supply in the GTA,” said John DiMichele, TRREB CEO.

Summary of TRREB MLS® Sales and Average Price November 1–30, 2020 2020 2019 Sales Average Price New Listings Sales Average Price New Listings City of Toronto ("416") 3,032 979,224 5,106 2,706 909,803 3,308 Rest of GTA ("905") 5,734 943,131 6,439 4,348 801,923 5,343 GTA 8,766 955,615 11,545 7,054 843,307 8,651





TRREB MLS® Sales & Average Price by Home Type November 1–30, 2020 Sales Average Price 416 905 Total 416 905 Total Detached 933 3,289 4,222 1,477,226 1,124,286 1,202,281 Yr./Yr. % Change 19.3% 33.6% 30.2% 8.7% 19.2% 15.2% Semi-Detached 336 552 888 1,160,911 816,367 946,735 Yr./Yr. % Change 36.0% 32.7% 33.9% 8.8% 16.0% 12.9% Townhouse 362 1,165 1,527 819,752 729,557 750,939 Yr./Yr. % Change 24.0% 33.0% 30.7% 7.3% 14.9% 12.6% Condo Apartment 1,375 657 2,032 640,208 533,984 605,863 Yr./Yr. % Change 0.8% 23.3% 7.1% -3.0% 4.8% -2.0%







November 2020 Year-Over-Year Per Cent Change in the MLS® HPI Composite

(All Types) Single-Family

Detached Single-Family

Attached Townhouse Apartment TRREB Total 10.56% 13.27% 13.12% 12.82% 4.07% Halton Region 13.48% 14.81% 15.56% 16.22% 8.90% Peel Region 11.76% 13.13% 14.21% 12.18% 7.49% City of Toronto 5.95% 10.09% 8.88% 10.94% 2.55% York Region 11.76% 12.65% 12.73% 11.28% 6.91% Durham Region 19.91% 19.70% 21.55% 21.00% 15.88% Orangeville 17.18% 17.01% 19.28% - - South Simcoe County1 22.72% 16.21% 28.56% - -

Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board



1 South Simcoe includes Adjala-Tosorontio, Bradford West Gwillimbury, Essa, Innisfil and New Tecumseth





Year-to-Date Summary of TRREB MLS® Sales and Average Price YTD 2020 2020 2019 Sales Average Price New Listings Sales Average Price New Listings City of Toronto ("416") 29,150 994,548 58,751 30,535 883,272 51,371 Rest of GTA ("905") 58,876 897,194 92,162 52,854 780,723 97,870 GTA 88,026 929,433 150,913 83,389 818,274 149,241





YTD TRREB MLS® Sales & Average Price by Home Type YTD 2020 Sales Average Price 416 905 Total 416 905 Total Detached 9,074 34,272 43,346 1,478,546 1,055,586 1,144,128 Yr./Yr. % Change 2.5% 16.3% 13.1% 12.3% 14.2% 12.7% Semi-Detached 2,927 5,590 8,517 1,166,061 770,617 906,517 Yr./Yr. % Change 4.3% 9.7% 7.8% 11.4% 12.1% 11.2% Townhouse 3,265 11,910 15,175 835,216 703,735 732,024 Yr./Yr. % Change 1.9% 11.3% 9.1% 8.2% 12.5% 11.0% Condo Apartment 13,700 6,322 20,022 679,291 531,475 632,618 Yr./Yr. % Change -11.4% -6.8% -10.0% 7.4% 10.4% 7.8%

Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board





Seasonally Adjusted TRREB MLS® Sales and Average Price1

Sales Month-over-Month

% Chg. Average Price Month-over-Month

% Chg. November '19 7,642 1.9% $846,374 0.8% December '19 7,508 -1.8% $874,283 3.3% January '20 7,539 0.4% $875,767 0.2% February '20 9,456 25.4% $904,450 3.3% March '20 7,296 -22.8% $894,745 -1.1% April '20 2,473 -66.1% $789,054 -11.8% May '20 3,706 49.9% $825,707 4.6% June '20 6,518 75.9% $908,596 10.0% July '20 9,293 42.6% $954,684 5.1% August '20 10,309 10.9% $982,788 2.9% September '20 9,776 -5.2% $950,849 -3.2% October '20 9,408 -3.8% $953,654 0.3% November '20 9,209 -2.1% $961,012 0.8%

Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board; CREA Seasonal Adjustment

1 Preliminary seasonal adjustment undertaken by the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA). Removing normal seasonal variations allows for more meaningful analysis of monthly changes and underlying trends.



FOR FULL REPORT CLICK HERE .

