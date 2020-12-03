Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q4 2020 results announcement

/EIN News/ -- ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC



Notice of Results

The Hague, December 3rd 2020 - On Thursday February 4th 2021 at 07:00 GMT (08:00 CET and 02:00 EST) Royal Dutch Shell plc will release its fourth quarter results and fourth quarter interim dividend announcement for 2020.

These announcements will be available on http://www.shell.com/investors.