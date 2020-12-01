Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Commission reports on negotiating round with five Eastern and Southern African countries

Economic Partnerships | Brussels, 2 December 2020

As part of its transparency commitment, the European Commission published today the report summarising progress made during the latest negotiation round to deepen the existing Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) with five Eastern and Southern African partners (Comoros, Madagascar, Mauritius, Seychelles and Zimbabwe).

The third round of negotiations was held virtually from 24 to 27 November 2020. The partners made progress on the five issues already discussed in the first two rounds, namely customs and trade facilitation, technical barriers to trade, food safety and plant and animal health standards, rules of origin and agriculture. A first text-based discussion also took place on trade and sustainable development, including a presentation by the European Commission of a new article on Trade and Gender Equality.

The next round is foreseen for April 2021 (exact dates to be confirmed).

Report of third negotiating round.

More information about the EU-Eastern and Southern Africa (ESA5) EPA deepening negotiations  

