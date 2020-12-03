2020 APAC Association Awards winners announced

Glue Up is proud to announce the winners for the 4th annual APAC Association Awards

SINGAPORE, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glue Up, the leading all-in-one engagement management software company, revealed the 4th annual APAC Association Awards winners.

The awards recognize and celebrate associations, leaders, and professionals who have exemplified the highest standards of excellence and achievement that have significantly changed the association industry.

"2020 has been a year of monumental change. COVID-19 has acted as a catalyst for remote working, digitization and technological advancements. Despite the challenges, many associations have stepped up and risen to challenges" says, Eric Schmidt, CEO and Co-Founder of Glue Up.

“You could see there was a very strong reliance on the industry. It was encouraging and inspiring to see all the things the association community was doing - it really highlights the power of leading through a crisis.”

Despite a year of many challenges, the future of the association community has never looked brighter.

Here are the winners of APAC Association Awards 2020:

COVID-19 HERO ASSOCIATION AWARDS

Community Broadcasting Association of Australia

The Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers (PICE)

LARGE ASSOCIATION OF THE YEAR AWARD

Planning Institute of Australia (PIA)

SMALL ASSOCIATION OF THE YEAR AWARD

International Coach Federation (Singapore Chapter)

PROFESSIONAL ASSOCIATION OF THE YEAR AWARD

Optometry Australia

INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION OF THE YEAR AWARD

Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA)

THE EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR AWARD

Gordon Williams, Executive, Northern Midlands Business Association

EXCELLENCE IN TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION AWARD

Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA)

BEST VIRTUAL EVENT OF THE YEAR AWARD

36th World Veterinary Association Congress, New Zealand Veterinary Association

BEST COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT PROGRAM AWARD

Women Entrepreneurship Development, Pushp-kiran Union for Real Enlightenment (PURE)

The full coverage of the winners is available here: http://www.glueup.com/blog/2020-apac-association-awards-winners-announced

--

About Glue Up

Glue Up, previously EventBank, is the leading provider of the cloud solutions that provide associations, event organizers, Chambers of Commerce, agencies, marketers, businesses, and NGOs with a full suite of tools designed to streamline operations, modernize processes, and eliminate engagement challenges. Glue Up is an all-in-one CRM platform that helps build and grow communities through events, memberships & other digital tools.

Media Contact