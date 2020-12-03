Stephen Varanko III Announces Big News for Popular Website

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Enthusiast Stephen Varanko III is pleased to announce that there will be big news coming for his popular growing sports-based website. Since the website has gone live, fans have been requesting many features for the website.

Before now, the main focus was on improving the website's performance. Since the website has been so successful, it has generated much more resources than originally anticipated. The daily traffic is double what was originally expected and the number one rankings have improved 30% over the past year.

To keep up with the increasing demand for the website, Stephen Varanko III is planning some major changes moving forward. The performance issues have all been taken care of so now the focus will be turned to implementing the numerous requests that fans have requested over the last 12 months.

The sports world has been dramatically changed over the past year with everything going on. Just like how the major sports leagues have adjusted to these ever-changing circumstances. Stephen Varanko III wants to make sure his website is adjusting with the times as well.

An official announcement for the next steps for the ever-growing website will be announced within the next couple of weeks.

Stay tuned for the big announcement which will be announced before the end of the year.