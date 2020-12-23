The 26 Letters of Self-Improvement in Life, and in Business

ABC Book Opened Headshot With Book

The ABC's of Self-Improvement - The Psychology of getting better at anything.

Life is 10% what happens to you, and 90% how you react to things.” — Charles Swindoll

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The psychology of improvement involves having the proper mindset, the correct intentions, and a grasp of the principles underlying improvement. In my book, The Psychology of Improving: The ABC’s of Self-Improvement, I outline the 26 Letters building blocks of all improvement. Here is a quick, fast summary of the 26 chapters in the book:

The Letter A stands for Attitude. Life is 10% what happens to you, and 90% how you react to it, according to Charles Swindoll. Your attitude determines your altitude when it comes to improving.

The Letter B stands for Buoyancy. You need to be flexible, not rigid, and you must pivot and change in order to improve.

The Letter C stands for Commitment. You have to be 100% committed, not just involved in order to improve. Be the pig (who gave his life) at the Ham & Egg breakfast, not the chicken who merely laid an egg.

The Letter D stands for Discipline. In order to improve, you must be focused and disciplined and systematic at what you do and how you do it.

The Letter E stands for Execution. Plan your work, and work your plan. Take massive action, but one step at a time. Do it, don’t talk about doing it.

The Letter F stands for Fear. In order to improve, you must be willing to confront and overcome your fears. F.E.A.R. is an acronym that stands for False Expectations Appearing Real.

The Letter G stands for Goals. In order to get better, you must set S.M.A.R.T. goals – Specific, Measurable, Alignable, Realistic, and Timely.

The Letter H stands for Health. In order to improve, you have to have a healthy mind, body, and spirit.

The Letter I stands for Imagination. To improve, you must see things the way you invision things, you must visualize it first, and see a clear picture of the outcome you desire.

The Letter J stand for Joy. In order to get better at anything, it’s important to choose joy. It’s a choice, it’s a mindset. Be better, not bitter.

The Letter K stands for Knowledge. To improve, you need to read, learn, ask questions, gain knowledge. Go the extra mile to learn more than you thought was possible.

The Letter L stands for Learn. In order to achieve and improve you have to learn and listen. The best way to learn is to listen twice as much as you talk.

The Letter M stands for Mistakes. Mistakes are the best way to improve, and learning from your mistakes is just the first step to getting better at anything you do.

The Letter N stands for Now. People often forget that procrastination is the enemy of improvement, and that doing things “now” is the key to improving. Take action now.

The Letter O stands for Opportunity. To improve, you must seize the opportunity, and take action and view it as a “get to” event. I “get to” try this, or do this. It should not be a “have to” event. Every opportunity is a gift.

The Letter P stands for Perseverance. Be persistent and don’t give up. To improve, you must embrace the difficulty in life and with each activity that you will encounter daily. Nothing is easy, … nothing.

The Letter Q stands for Questions. To get better, ask question, ask why, ask how you can get better, ask how to approach something with new perspective.

The Letter R stands for Responsibility. To improve, you must take 100.000% responsibility of where you have been, where you are, and where you are going.

The Letter S stands for Sacrifice. To get better at anything in life, you must make sacrifices and give up things that do not move you forward toward your goals. To get anything in life that you don’t have now, you must give up some things you’ve always done before.

The Letter T stands for Teachable. The key to improving at anything, is being coachable, teachable and adaptable. Even the late Kobe Bryant needed a coach. Tom Brady of Tampa Bay loves feedback and is always teachable.

The Letter U stands for Understanding. St. Francis of Assisi must have read this book because he is famous for saying “Seek first to understand, and then be understood.”

The Letter V stands for Valor. It takes valor and courage and strength and grit and stamina to improve.

The Letter W stands for Why. Ask why, and ask why not? You’ll be surprised at the answers, … you must know your why and why not’s in order to improve.

The Letter X stands for X-Ray. In order to get better at things, you must “examine” and X-ray your current situation to expose opportunities that need to be addressed and improved. X-Rays (from a doctor) are very honest and transparent, and you must examine your current situation before you prescribe a plan to improve.

The Letter Y stands for Yearn. You have to yearn to improve. Yearning is not merely “wanting” something. It’s about being completely committed, with a laser-focused desire to want something, almost to the point of obsession.

The Letter Z stands for Zeal. To improve, you must have enthusiasm for what you do and zeal is enthusiasm on steroids.