Employment Opportunities | Nebraska Department of Education
Employment Opportunities with NDE
Employment Opportunities with Vocational Rehab
View all State of Nebraska job postings and apply at governmentjobs.com.
Employment Opportunities for Educators
If you’re a teacher or administrator looking for a position in Nebraska’s schools, we can help point you in the right direction. Contrary to popular belief, NDE does not hire teachers and administrators that work in the schools, each school district hires their own personnel.
Click on the links below to access websites that list teacher and administrator vacancies in Nebraska. NDE does not maintain or take responsibility for the information provided on these external sites.