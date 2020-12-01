Launching of District Development Plans

SAMOA, December 1 - The Ministry of Women Community and Social Development in consequent Cabinet Decision, FK (17) 13 2017 worked in collaboration with its Sector and development partners and all constituencies in Samoa to formulate District Development Plans (DDPs).

District Development Plan (DDP) documents and keeps details of activities that are realized would enhance and withstand the quality of peoples’ life living in every respective constituency.

The Plan encourages the community and its leaders to come together to formulate practical activities built upon their experiences and statistics verified by government.

It identifies the problems, the root courses and doable solutions.

Moreover, it pinpoints the party(s) responsible for implementations and where funding can be sourced.

Moreover, DDP aims to safeguard the ownership of the Community through its District Committee which is established under the plan. And besides, warrants respecting elements of governance, inclusiveness and sustainability within all its undertakings.

The overall goal and the objectives of DDP play an important role for Samoa’s contribution to achieve gender equality and women’s empowerment (SDG5) and promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development; provide access to justice for all (SDG16).

It is one of the Ministry’s initiatives to achieving its outcomes highlighted in SDS 2016/17-2019/20. In December 2018, government was able to launch 21 DDPs. This year on 03rd December 2020, another 30 DDPs ready which rise the number to 51 District Development Plans launched and ready for implementation.

Our Honorable Prime Minister, Tuilaepa Dr Sailele Malielegaoi will deliver the keynote address and will be attended by Ministers of the Cabinet, Members of Parliament, Diplomatic Corps, Community Sector Partners and community leaders.

The Launching will be held on Thursday, 3rd December, 2020 at TATTE main conference room @ 10:00am.

December 3, 2020