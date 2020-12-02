Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Mayor Bowser Announces Washington, DC Achieves Highest Per Capita Testing Rate in the Nation

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the District of Columbia has recorded the highest seven-day average per capita COVID-19 testing rate in the country, compared with those of other jurisdictions. The District has completed 701,485 COVID-19 tests since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We know how important a robust and widely accessible testing system is toward containing the virus and ensuring the health and safety of our residents, workers, and visitors,” said Mayor Bowser. “We are incredibly grateful to our frontline medical workers and all those who have made our testing program a national model.”

The District is operating free COVID-19 testing at public sites and at neighborhood firehouses across DC. In addition, the District offers pop-up testing throughout the District several times a week. The majority of residents are within a 20-minute walk of a public testing site, and the District has significant private sector testing resources available as well. For more information on where to find your nearest testing site, visit NeedATestGetATest.com.

In preparation for the winter, the District opened another testing site at Geico Garage @ Nationals Park last week and has reconfigured the Judiciary Square testing site.

To save time in line, residents should first visit coronavirus.dc.gov/register. Individuals who have health insurance will be asked to provide their insurance information when registering for a test at a public site. Residents will continue to receive testing at no cost, and no one will be charged a copay for testing. Individuals without insurance will continue to receive free testing. No one will be turned away or charged.

For more information on the District’s response, visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

